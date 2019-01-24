Making a splash

CAMPERDOWN’S swimming pool has had a busy December with a 19 per cent increase in season pass purchases and more than 2600 visits and January is shaping up to be even busier.

Pool users are invited to unleash their artistic talents today (Friday) with the facility’s first ever pool mural to be created and put on display.

The mural will be created between 12pm and 5pm with participants asked to pay a gold coin donation, with all money raised to go towards the purchase of a pool defibrillator.

The Camperdown pool will also host a movie night on Friday, February 15.