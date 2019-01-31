Golf fundraiser hits full swing

THE third annual Shine for Samuel golf day is set to be the biggest one yet, according to co-ordinator Darren Fox.

Fox, along with his wife Samantha, have been busy preparing the final touches for the event, which will take place at the Camperdown Golf Club this Saturday.

The Shine for Samuel day aims to raise awareness and funds for the Stillbirth Foundation, which is then used to conduct research into the causes of stillbirth.

The event was started in honour of the Foxes’ youngest son, Samuel, who was tragically stillborn in March 2016, and was first held in Perth in October the same year.

It was then next held last February at Camperdown, following the family’s decision to return to Victoria, with 26 teams taking part in the event.

On the back of last year’s success, the 2019 edition is set to be bigger and better, with the community again coming together to support the cause.

Fox said he and Samantha are “absolutely” looking forward to what will be another special day.

“It’s definitely bigger in numbers and the support seems to have grown in terms of people getting in and getting involved to help,” he said.

“We’ve again had good support and good stuff donated for raffles and prizes and the like.”

The popularity of the day, along with the cause it supports has seen the event grow in stature again, with Fox confirming the field filled quickly upon opening.

Thirty two teams of four will play an Ambrose format at a 12pm shotgun start, with over 15 novelties such as longest drives and putts and nearest the pins plus more tied into the day’s play.

“When we put it out there in I think September (last year), we just had a massive amount of people go boom and say I want a team,” Fox said.

“We’ve just been fortunate to have people come to us without having to really push it and from our point of view and our family’s point of view, it just keeps leaping on.

“Participation is the big thing, 104 played last year and at the moment we’re sitting at 128. So if 128 play, it’s a good thing for us and what we’re trying to do with the awareness.”

Off the course, the day will again contain plenty of prizes, raffles and even silent auctions, with the formalities of the event to take place between 5pm and 6pm.

Fox said anyone who would like to join the field for refreshments following the event was welcome to attend, while a courtesy bus will also be running from 6pm to 8.30pm to transport attendees home.