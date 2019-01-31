Eel Skinners back hay run

SIXTY seven rolls of hay found its way to three drought affected farmers in Queensland over the long weekend, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Eel Skinners and Duck Pluckers Bachelor and Spinsters Ball.

Staged at the Carranballac Recreation Reserve prior to Christmas, the ball attracted a record attendance of 1500 revellers.

Event organisers hail from Lismore, Cobden, Ballarat and Ararat and were unanimous in their decision to make the donation.

Committee chairman Ash Scott said the event was in its fifth year and attracted people from across Victoria along with some from Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

“It’s been getting bigger and bigger every year,” he said.

“This year we said if we attracted 1500 people, we would make a substantial donation to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners appeal.”

Mr Scott said the hay runners were “screaming out” for cash donations.

“They had plenty of trucks organised and drivers, they just needed the hay,” he said.

“We donated the $10,000 and they used it to purchase more hay.”

The hay was among a convoy of trucks which left Wallace, east of Ballarat, on Australia Day to head to the drought affected regions around Quilpie, Thargomindah and Eulo in south west Queensland.

In total, 180 semi-loads of hay were delivered to Queensland.

“We went to Bourke a few months ago and there was nothing but dirt in the paddocks – they’re doing it really tough up there,” Mr Scott said.

“It’s good to be able to do something to help the farmers.”

Committee fire prevention manager Gavin Mulholland said the Eel Skinners and Duck Pluckers group first formed five years ago.

“We were a group of mates who liked going to B and S balls and someone suggested we should stage our own,” he said.

“We roped in a few more helpers and away we went. It’s been a lot of work, but well worthwhile.”

The committee has since donated more than $120,000 to worthy causes around the district, including a $10,000 donation to Cobden BlazeAid last year.

Mr Scott thanked everyone who attended the event and everyone who helped organise it from year to year.

“Without them we wouldn’t have an event and wouldn’t have any money to give,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to have that support.”