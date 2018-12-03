Bulls undefeated in T20 openers

POMBORNEIT’S strong start in the one day competition was repeated in the shorter formats on Saturday.

The Bulls won their opening two Twenty20 matches, defeating Cobden and Mortlake at Pomborneit.

Skipper Grant Place said he was “really happy” with his side’s performances, given a number of key players did not play.

“We were a few players short, I think we had four or five of our best 11 unavailable,” he said.

“So to get two wins against Cobden and Mortlake was pretty big for us.”

Against Cobden, the Bulls posted 4/143 from their 20 overs, before restricting the Knights to 8/81.

Place top scored for his side with an unbeaten 54, while Lahiru Fernando (34) and Dave Murphy (28) also added valuable runs, while Tharaka Sendanayake (4/9) was the pick of the bowlers.

The Bulls match against Mortlake was much tighter, with Pomborneit successfully defending their score of 7/123, limiting Mortlake to 8/108 in the run chase.

Tim Place (64 and 2/21) and Fernando (32 and 2/12) were pivotal with both bat and ball, while Brad Hillman (2/13) also chipped in with two wickets.

“We were lucky in both games,” Place said.

“We had at least one in our top four, which is probably what you need in Twenty20, get 40 or 50 and everyone chipped in around them, which was handy for us.

“And our bowling form was similar to the one-dayers.

“It was tight and made it difficult for Cobden and Mortlake to chase down our scores.”

Place said there were certain parts of the new format that worked, but admitted it was much more difficult for the sides required to have a game’s break to resume play.

He said while most clubs would only have to do it once, playing two consecutive games would be much more manageable going forward.

“It was a long day and you were pretty tired at the end of the day,” he said.

“It’s a lot of stopping and starting with a game off in between.

“You wouldn’t want to be playing that format every week (two games with a break in between) but I guess that’s what you have to deal with as the hosting club.”

In division three, Pomborneit suffered an 80 run loss to Bookaar, with the Bulls unable to chase down the Pelicans’ score in the second innings.

Tony Evans (2/33 and 32) produced a solid all-round performance, while Daniel Missen (2/46) took two wickets and Gary Riches (54 not out) top scored with the bat.

In this weekend’s matches, Pomborneit will host a double header, with the division one side playing Camperdown in a Twenty20 at 10am, before division three takes on Simpson at 12.30pm.

Place said the double header would be a first for the Bulls, and would give supporters the opportunity to watch both sides at the same venue.

“It’s probably a first for us, I don’t think I’ve ever played a game of division one and it was followed by division three,” he said.

“It will be good for us (as a club).”