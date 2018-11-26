Trio enjoy family karate journey

LAST Monday was a special night in the history of Funakoshi Karate International Camperdown Dojo.

Two years ago, Kathryn Milroy Sensei, started a kinder karate program for children aged four to six years old as an after school activity and introduction to traditional karate.

Last week, Hudson Whitewood was graded to kinder karate black stripe, the first ever student to complete the whole syllabus.

He did so in front of a very proud family, who was there to assist in the presentation ceremony.

Hudson’s mother Amanda and grandmother Pam Bateman started their karate journey over 20 years ago training under Peter Conroy Sensei.

“Pam and her husband Chris, together with their children Amanda and Brian, were all among the very first group of students to train in Camperdown,” Conroy said.

“Pam went on to become my very first black belt karate student over 20 years ago.”

Hudson started his journey in February 2016, and at the beginning of this year his mother came out of retirement to join the tournament squad.

Then in late September, Conroy was thrilled when Pam Bateman also made the decision to recommence training, meaning three generations from the one family were all training together.

“It is difficult to make a comeback after some time away, never mind undertaking to learn and master a new grading syllabus,” Conroy said.

“Both of the ladies have made a great addition and presence to the club.”

Enrolments for 2019 are now being taken, kinder karate and pee wee karate by Kathryn Milroy Sensei (0439 316 450), teens and adults can contact Peter Conroy Sensei (0418 966 954).