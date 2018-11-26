Sunnyside breaks through turbulent times

CAMPERDOWN aged care facility Sunnyside House has emerged from a “turbulent” 18 months with a new chief executive officer and a $240,000 surplus.

Board of management president Phil Downie said at last week’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) it had been a “very challenging year”.

“Firstly, the relationship with Abbeyfield (Mortlake’s aged care facility) ended in October 2017 and then we had support from Lyndoch Living for approximately six months,” he said.

“In May 2018 it was decided we should be stand-alone and we began a search for our own chief executive officer.”

The search only ended last week with the appointment of Claire Schmierer to the position.

Mr Downie said the year also saw long-term board member and president Jill Anderson resign along with fellow members Liz Fry, Colin Hayman and Lyn Gunnell.

The board was reduced to just three members – Mr Downie, Marie Thornton and Pam Anderson – although Tony Dupleix and Leonie Esh have since signed up.

“I particularly thank the staff because it has been a turbulent year for them and they have continued to provide a high level of care for our residents,” Mr Downie said.

“Special thanks to Ruth Bambry who held us together. Her care and dedication has been second to none.”

Mr Downie said the $240,000 surplus was a $113,000 increase on last year’s result.

“Operating income increased by $110,200, which is mainly due to increases in daily accommodation payments, residents’ fees and sundry receipts,” he said.

“This is a reflection of having a 98 per cent occupancy rate.

“A lot of small rural aged care facilities are really struggling. About 50 per cent of them are not making a profit and you wonder how long that can go on for.

“Our high occupancy rate was unusual, but what is needed to keep us going – when occupancy rates drop back, things get tougher.”

The AGM also saw the Sunnyside House Ladies Auxiliary donate a hefty $78,500, raised through its Manifold Street op shop.

In total, the auxiliary has now raised $1.75 million since it began.

“Other aged care facilities look to us with green-eyed envy when it comes to the auxiliary’s fantastic support,” Mr Downie said.

“That money is used specifically to support the residents – examples being some of the furniture here and the purchase and operation of the Sunnyside bus.

“We are incredibly grateful to the auxiliary for their unwavering support.”

An appeal was made for more

Camperdown and district locals to sign up as members of Sunnyside House with annual fees set at $5 per person.

“Sunnyside House is very valued by the local community because it keeps people local and means our residents have the support of family and friends who are able to visit them,” Mr Downie said.

“It’s a great facility, but it doesn’t just happen without people becoming members and sitting on the board.

“More members would also allow us to put succession planning in place for stronger long-term stability.”

The AGM also saw ladies auxiliary member Dorothy Wilson presented with a Life Governorship, while staff service awards were presented to Eva Place (17 years), Michael Brebner (16 years), Jenny Brebner (12 years) and Dulcemaria Wyne (10 years).

Sunnyside House is a 40 bed facility and employs 51 staff members.