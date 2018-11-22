New post for MRC principal

MERCY Regional College (MRC) will welcome a new principal next year after Dr Darren Egberts announced his resignation from the position this week.

Dr Egberts took on the role of principal eight years ago and is vacating the position to take up the principal’s role at Sacred Heart College in Kyneton.

The new role will see him step up from being in charge of 460 students plus staff, to being in charge of 800 students plus staff.

He listed transitioning MRC to a “personalised learning” focus as a major achievement.

“It has been a steady process over the entire time I have been here, whereby instead of tailoring classes to high, middle and low levels, the teachers are aware of every one of their 22 or 25 students’ capabilities,” Dr Egberts said.

“That has meant a lot of data collecting and student testing and analysis, which the staff has willingly embraced.

“MRC teachers don’t need to be pushed, they’re all prepared to go to extra lengths to get the best possible outcomes for all the students.”

Dr Egberts’ tenure also saw major redevelopments completed at the school, including a new senior school building, science laboratories and a new middle school building for students in Year 7 through to Year 10.

“We’ve also had a very positive continuing relationship with the Hampden Catholic schools of St Patrick’s in Camperdown, St Thomas’ in Terang and St Colman’s in Mortlake,” he said.

“When the schools work well together the transition from Year 6 to Year 7 is so much easier.

“We have also been working on a new learning program with them to roll out across Years 5 through 8.”

In his first role as principal, Dr Egberts said it was a “huge privilege” to be in a country school which was small enough to get to know the individual students and be able to walk around the school yard and talk with them.

“MRC has been a great place for me to grow as a leader in a really caring community,” he said.

“My wife Freya and I have been very fortunate to be able to have our family (daughters D’Arcy, 12, and Stella, eight) grow up here.

“It’s a terrific community that has supported us at every level.”

The Egberts have also been an integral part of the Camperdown Theatre Company.

“To be able to bring a little bit of my organisational capacity to allow the company to grow is rewarding, and to see the theatre company strengthen its connections with all the local schools is a real positive,” Dr Egberts said.

“I’ve loved my time here at the college, and as a family, we have loved living in Camperdown and being a part of the community and while we’re not happy to leave, we are excited about the new challenges ahead.”

MRC governors Fr Neville Stanislaus and Fr Gerry Prunty are scheduled to meet to put in place interim leadership arrangements until a permanent replacement principal is appointed.