Local clubs produce results

BOOKAAR, Camperdown and Pomborneit all recorded victories in the latest round of South West Cricket action on Saturday.

The three sides all won their games convincingly, while in the remaining match, Heytesbury Rebels topped reigning premier Mortlake.

Pomborneit produced another dominant display on home soil, cruising to an eight wicket triumph over Noorat.

The Bulls, who bowled first, skittled the Steamrollers for 73 in less than 31 overs before they chased the target down in the 11th over.

Lahiru Fernando etched his name into the club’s record books, claiming his maiden five wicket haul in just his fifth appearance, finishing with figures of 5/16.

The leg-spinner has now taken 15 wickets for the year at an average of 3.80, and is taking a wicket every 12 deliveries.

More importantly, Fernando is building pressure and tying batsmen down at his end and has conceded just 57 runs at an economy rate of 1.90 from 30 overs.

Fellow countryman Tharaka Sendanayake (2/4) and opening batsman Tim Place (2/11) were the other Bulls players to finish with wickets.

With the bat, the Bulls scored at almost eight runs an over, losing just two wickets on their way to victory.

Tim Place (52 not out) did the bulk of the scoring, with milestone man Luke Reynolds (14) also chipping in with a handy cameo.

Western Bulldogs skipper Easton Wood was also a handy addition to the Bulls’ side for the weekend; finishing four not out at the end of the match.

At Terang Turf, Camperdown recorded their second successive win in division one for the first time since 2011 with a five wicket win over Terang.

The Lakers chased down Terang’s score of 9/170 in 42 overs, after Jye McLaughlin (4/10) ripped through the home side’s lower order.

Ben Atkins (2/18) was the only other bowler to take multiple wickets, while Shane Wilson (1/20), Steven Fisher (1/23) and Simon Richardson (1/31) all took a wicket each.

In reply, Lucas Rais-Colvin (29) and McLaughlin (19) again got Camperdown off to a steady start, adding 44 for the first wicket, before Steven Fisher saw his side home.

The Lakers’ skipper has turned his form with the bat around in the past two weeks, compiling an unbeaten 83 at number five to lead Camperdown to its third win.

Fisher has now made 198 runs at an average of 49.5, with his past two outings netting 187 of those after scores of one, nine and one to start the year.

And at Cobden Tech School, Bookaar snared their second win of the season, defeating the Cobden by 79 runs.

The Pelicans batted first and managed 9/165 from their 50 overs, before bowling the Knights out for 96.

On a very slow outfield, Shaun Moloney batted the innings for Bookaar and made a patient and unbeaten 42, while skipper Simon Baker (43) finished as top scorer.

In reply, Cobden never seriously threatened to get close to the Pelicans’ score, scoring at one and half runs for the first 25 overs.

The scoring rate lifted in the second 25, but the wickets fell more regularly, with Bookaar bowling the hosts out in the 43rd over.

Rohan Symes (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers, while Fraser Lucas (2/9) and Hamish Sinnott (2/28) also finished with multiple wickets.

And in the remaining match, Heytesbury Rebels held off Mortlake in a thriller, winning by three runs.

The Rebels were able to defend their score of 81 at D.C. Farran Oval, bowling the hosts out for 78.

In this weekend’s action, Camperdown travels to Mortlake to play the Cats at D.C. Farran Oval, Pomborneit faces Cobden, Bookaar hosts Heytesbury Rebels and Terang clashes with Noorat.