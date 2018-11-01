Leading golfers recognised

CAMPERDOWN Golf Club hosted its end of season presentation night last Friday.

Just shy of 90 members and guests attended to congratulate the latest group of achievers within the club’s ranks.

Presentation of awards as follows:

Ladies: A grade champion Mandy Dalton, B grade champion Doreen Horan, C grade champion Liz Fry;

Men: club champion Jack Kerr, A grade runner-up and Talindert Cup (best scratch score) winner Liam Lafferty;

B grade champion Keith Baker, B grade runner-up Brian Fitzgerald;

C grade champion Rick Carr, C grade runner-up and Jack Hay Trophy (best nett score) winner Sam Walsh.

Three highly deserved life memberships were awarded on the night to long-serving members Col Keane, Maree Finlay and Bernie Sinnott.

There was also a special tribute made to Peter Hindhaugh, as the Camperdown Golf Club’s bar was renamed the Peter Hindhaugh Members Bar in honour of his many years of voluntary service.

The next major event for the club will be its annual open tournament which runs from November 9-11.