Hitting the brakes

WHEN Trevor and Gail Lee first took on Camperdown Auto Sales, the business was one of six car yards competing head-to-head for business in the town.

Wind the clock forward 40 years and Mr Lee is the ‘last man standing’ and when he officially winds up his used car outlet over the coming weeks, Camperdown will be without a car outlet for the first time since motor vehicles were invented.

“I first came here 48 years ago – it was Fullarton Motors back then – as an employee selling spare parts when I was 15 years old,” he said.

“When I was 23 the opportunity came up to buy the business with some of the other staff, then I took it on myself outright.”

At the time, the business sold British Motor Corporation models (including Minis and Morrises), Leylands and Nissans.

“When I first started, Camperdown was selling every make of cars there was – there were Holden, Ford, Toyota, Chrysler and Hillman outlets and us, Camperdown Nissan,” Mr Lee said.

“We had a panel shop, mechanics and even opened a car detailing shop where Jokers Costumes now is.

“At one point we had an outlet in Colac as well.”

It was a time when the company’s salesmen used to drive around the district ‘cold calling’ on houses to drum up business and the used car stock would come from trade-ins when customers bought a new car.

“The internet changed things a lot,” Mr Lee said.

“People started buying their vehicles from anywhere and everywhere and it got quieter and quieter.

“I had to start buying used cars in Melbourne and other places for the yard because I had to keep enough cars on-site so people would pull over and stop for a look.”

Gail said Trevor dedicated long hours to the business intent on making it a success.

“He’d come home for tea and then head back down to the shop again and keep working – that was just the norm,” she said.

“We couldn’t get away for any length of time for holidays, so we got a house at Torquay and during school holidays Trevor would come down on Wednesday nights and weekends, but still keep working.”

The hard work paid off, with Mr Lee earning Dealer of the Year (for the size of his area) on numerous occasions, earning the couple holidays to Hamilton Island, Hawaii and Japan.

“I’ve loved dealing with the public, and even today, I still get a buzz out of selling a car,” he said.

“I’ve also been very fortunate over the years in that my staff have stuck with me and that makes a huge difference – Pam Savage was here for 44 years, Brian Dudley and Pip (Philip Robertson) were both here for more than 30 years and Tony Cronin was here 27 years.

“Particular thanks must go to Pam who was the first point of call for people coming into the business for all those years.

“I also want to thank the late Ray and Mirriam Fullarton (now Kabey) who we first purchased the business from and who continued to be a positive influence with ongoing support.”

Mr and Mrs Lee have officially handed over the business to their daughter Melissa and her husband Rod Rees, who has already notched up 27 years with the company.

The name has changed from Camperdown Auto Sales to Camperdown Auto Services to signal the new era.

“They’ve taken on the mechanics side of things and the RACV service but not the used car side of things,” Mr Lee said.

“I’m winding that up over the coming weeks, so people should come down and see what’s available and make an offer – everything has to go.”

The Lees are now looking forward to a relaxing retirement and plan to hit the road and see Australia.