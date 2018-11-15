Golf tournament proves a hit

CAMPERDOWN Golf Club’s annual three day tournament has been deemed a big success following the weekend’s staging of the event.

Over 170 players took part in three events across three days, which president Darren Frost said the club was pleased with.

“It was very successful,” he said.

“We would have had more players play this year than last year.

“The weather helped us a bit as did the condition of the course.”

Frost said a number of players took to the fairways for the first time since the St Patrick’s Day fires swept through part of the course.

He said they were amazed at how much of Lake Gnotuk is viewable from the course now compared to how it used to look, with many taking pictures of the stunning landscape.

“The visitors were quite surprised,” he said.

“The people who haven’t played since the fires came through, they could not believe how much it had changed along the western side of the course.”

Frost said another talking point of the event was the Toyota Corolla up for grabs across the three days for a hole-in-one on the par three ninth hole.

He said while it failed to be claimed, he added the partnership with Colac Toyota was a successful one, with the initiative proving a hit with golfers.

“It definitely generated a lot of interest and talk around the course,” he said.

Friday’s four ball, best ball event attracted 25 ladies teams and 17 men’s pairs, with players coming from Anglesea, Apollo Bay, Cobden, Colac, East Framlingham, Lake Bolac, Portland, Terang, Timboon and Warrnambool.

The ladies section saw locals Vicki Fitzgerald and Doreen Horan crowned winners on 44 points, three ahead of runners-up and club mates Robyn Couch and Maree Finlay.

The men’s event went to Mark Kent and Andrew Benallack with a score of 50 points, with Tom Moran and David Regan second on 46.

On Saturday, 43 men took part in an 18 hole stroke, with players competing for scratch and handicap events.

Club champion Jack Kerr produced the best score of the day, carding a 75 to win the A grade scratch event, while Sam Walsh took out B grade with a score of 86.

In the handicap events, David Absolom won A grade on a countback from Ash Sinnott and Liam Lafferty, with all three players finishing with a nett 70.

In B grade, Ray Jackson’s score of nett 65 was enough to secure victory ahead of Mark Sinnott (nett 69).

And on Sunday, 23 teams from Camperdown, Cobden, Colac, Terang and Timboon took part in a mixed pinehurst event.

Each teams handicap was 3/8ths of the pair’s combined handicap total, with Darren and Leah Cheeseman winning the event.

They finished with a score of 67¼, with Janine and Andrew Stephens runners-up with a score of 69⅛.

Frost thanked the many people who put in a great amount of effort in ensuring the tournament was a success and thanked local businesses for their ongoing support.

“We had very good sponsorship and support from local businesses in the town again who support it every year,” he said.