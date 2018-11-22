Daffy stable chasing success

MORE wins are on the agenda for Geoff Daffy’s promising stable this season according to his assistant Neville Wilson.

While they have already had two runs, the former jockey said the pair was hopeful they could improve on their success in 2017/18, where they finished with a return of four wins from 33 starts.

They were unlucky that figure was not higher, with their horses running second and third on 10 occasions in what was their best season on course since 2013/14.

“We hope they all go well, we want more winners,” Wilson said.

“We hope to build on it really (last season), but there is a couple there that need to improve.”

Daffy and Wilson have additional work this campaign, with Rondalago, Aurora Rising, Campo and Weerite joined by new stablemate Von Guerard.

All five thoroughbreds have shown promise in their various career runs thus far but Wilson said it was time they all stepped up to the next level with their performances.

“Rondalago has to take the next step and has come back good, it’s a hard race Saturday, but over more ground, hopefully she improves,” he said.

“Aurora Rising has got to improve. She trialled just fair (last week) but she has to take the next step.

“The other three are maidens, they are four year-olds (Campo and Weerite), so they have to step up especially Campo and Weerite and Von Guerard is only three but should be better than his record.

“Campo is a bit stiff; he should have won a race.”

Daffy will have a pair of runners at meetings this week, with Aurora Rising running in a benchmark 64 over 1200 metres at Terang today at 5.05pm.

Wilson said the mare was resuming from a spell and would need the run to build fitness, expecting her to perform better over 1400 metres to a mile (1600 metres).

“Normally first up she takes a run,” he said.

“I hope she runs a nice race and improves on it.”

Jack Hill will take the ride on Aurora Rising, with the jockey guiding her to a win, two seconds and a third from eight of her 13 starts.

Rondalago is also set to run, with the mare racing in a benchmark 70 handicap over 1600 metres at Ballarat tomorrow (Saturday) at 3.20pm.

Wilson once again lamented her wide barrier draw, but expects her to show improvement as they extend her in distance.

“It was a nice run first up, but second up last time she was terrible,” he said.

“She’s drawn a bad alley again but she’ll probably go back and run home (strong).”

Jarrod Fry takes the ride on the seven year-old, having piloted her to two wins and third from the four starts he has ridden her.

“He’s won a couple on her and he rode her the other day,” Wilson said.

“He knows her pretty well.”

Von Guerard trialled at Camperdown on Monday and Wilson was pleased to see some improvement, following the addition of blinkers.

“He improved, he went terrible first up but he improved with blinkers,” he said.

“We’ll probably give him another trial, he’s still very green.”

Campo and Weerite are expected to hit the track in mid to late December according to Wilson, with the pair a chance of having a jump-out before then.

“They are probably three or four weeks away from racing,” he said.

“We might trial them in the meantime.”