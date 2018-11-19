Bulls remain undefeated

POMBORNEIT is gearing up for its biggest test yet after adding its sixth win against Cobden at Cobden Recreation Reserve.

The Bulls extended their stay on top of the ladder for another week, after chasing down the Knights’ score of 109 in 28 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

Skipper Grant Place said it was his bowling attack that once again set the tone for their victory.

“I’m stoked with our start to the year,” he said.

“Our bowling is really going a long way to helping us win games.”

The Bulls used six bowlers against Cobden, with Tharaka Sendanayake (3/16), Brad Hillman (3/16) and Lahiru Fernando (3/29) each taking three wickets.

But Place said Clinton Place, Stephen Walters and Tim Place were also important, adding that every bowler in the side was playing their role each week.

He said the highest score the Bulls had conceded was 112 against Bookaar in round two, adding their depth has been important in their ability to build and sustain pressure with the ball.

“The depth is the key and we’re not just tying down one end, we’re tying down both for the majority of the 50 overs,” he said.

For the second week in a row, the Bulls made light work of the low total, with Dave Murphy (24), Tim Place (20), Grant Place (31 not out) and Fernando (17) sharing the run load.

Place was pleased with their ability to chase the runs down quickly and while he said no instruction was given, his players were taking the initiative to score quickly.

He said while he does not expect that to happen each week, he is not complaining, adding it was “nice” the Bulls could enjoy an early afternoon.

“Obviously we don’t expect it to pan out that way every time but it’s nice to get a few wins early that way,” he said.

The Bulls have quickly turned their attention to a showdown with reigning premier Mortlake before the Twenty20 competition comes into effect, and Place revealed it was a match they were eagerly awaiting.

“I suppose they have been the benchmark for five or 10 years and we’ve probably had one eye on them for a couple of weeks now,” he said.

“Everyone is looking forward to Saturday and seeing how we go.”