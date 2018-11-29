Brian takes control

CAMPERDOWN State Emergency Services (SES) has a new controller after long-term volunteer Colin Brian stepped up to take the reins.

An active member of the Camperdown unit for 25 years, Mr Brian stepped into the role after Philip Robertson resigned from the position after 15 years in the role.

“Philip did a terrific job as controller, but decided it was time to have a break,” he said.

“It’s a real honour to be asked to step up and I’m looking forward to meeting the challenges that come with the role.”

Having welcomed five new volunteers in the last six months, Mr Brian said the Camperdown unit had a strong base with 17 active members.

“The 17 members are fully trained with two more starting their fundamental training just before Christmas,” he said.

“They are an incredible bunch and all willingly pitch in at all levels of our operation.

“The recent new members are a younger demographic and bring with them fresh energy.

“We have a great crew and I’m really proud to lead them.”

About five per cent of incidents the Camperdown SES attends to are road accidents, with storm damage, fallen trees and traffic management being more common.

“We could always do with more members,” Mr Brian said.

“A lot of people are not comfortable attending road accidents and that’s fine, but there are still a lot of other incidents they can help with.

“In fact, our volunteers don’t have to attend incidents at all – they can help in other ways, such as with administration or in applying for grants.”

A particular call was put out for more female members, which Mr Brian said would give the unit a more rounded representation.

“There is a great deal of satisfaction in helping people in their time of need,” he said.

“It’s also rewarding to learn new skills, not to mention the great friendships that develop between members of the unit.”

Camperdown SES meets every Monday from 7pm at its Bowyer Street headquarters. New members are invited to attend to find out more.