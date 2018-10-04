Walking on water

A COMPLETE rebuild of one of the jetties at Lake Purrumbete is all but finished, with the installation of an aluminium jetty completed this week.

Located in the grounds of Lake Purrumbete Caravan Park the jetty includes a floating pontoon, which extends the whole jetty structure 70 metres into the lake.

Lake Purrumbete Committee of Management president Brian Nygaard said the new jetty will give greater access to the productive deeper waters of the lake to give land-based anglers a better chance of catching a fish.

“It’s a fantastic structure and is set to be hugely popular with all age groups,” he said.

Complete with handrails, bait tables, rod holders and the necessary safety requirements, the jetty will cater for users of all abilities.

The Lake Purrumbete Foreshore Committee secured a $100,000 State Government grant to carry out the project along with improvement works for the boat ramp and the removal of aquatic weed.