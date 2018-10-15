Showing off

A FOCUS on animals and family fun proved to be a winning combination for the Camperdown Show on Saturday with a “cracking crowd” through the gates.

Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society secretary Amanda Manifold said perfect weather enticed families from across the district to spend a full day at the show.

“We had an absolutely fantastic day,” she said.

“There were lots of families there with people of all ages finding things to enjoy.

“The atmosphere was really upbeat and everyone seemed to be smiling and having fun.”

Ms Manifold said high quality dairy cattle were on show despite the ongoing downturn in the dairy industry and the biggest number of sheep judged in the last 20 years.

With this year’s theme being “It’s All About the Animals”, the show also had a strong contingent of poultry, Jack Russells, donkeys, a Highland cow and calf and even performing budgies.

The animal nursery proved a popular stop for youngsters, while the annual Dog Jump and Daschund Dash event drew spectators of all age-groups.

“The Camperdown Show is starting to get its position back in the calendar as an event to attend,” Ms Manifold said.

“Because it’s an agricultural show, we’ve gone back to focusing strongly on the animals and I think the people appreciate that.

“We’re also determined to make it a very affordable event for families – we don’t want them spending the whole day with their hands in their pockets paying for things.

“There’s so much at the show for the kids to do free of charge it takes the pressure off and means families can really relax and enjoy the day.”

A visit from the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour added to the day with a queue forming of showgoers keen to get ‘selfies’ with the iconic trophy.

Ms Manifold said increased support from trade stallholders added to the atmosphere and provided people with even more to see.

“We thank all the businesses, stallholders and sponsors who showed their support,” she said.

“We also thank the wider community for coming along and showing their support and look forward to seeking them back again next year.”