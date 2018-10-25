Route change for cycling classic

CAMPERDOWN will no longer feature as part of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic after a new course was unveiled for the event.

In addition to the change of date announced earlier this year, the 103rd edition of Australia’s longest running single day cycle race will take on a whole new look in 2019.

However the event, which was deferred in 2018 and then moved from its regular October date to February as of 2019, returns to the Cycling Australia National Road Series calendar as part of the deal.

The 262-kilometre race will now start at Avalon and is set to venture along stretches of the Great Ocean Road, including past the London Bridge and Bay of Islands as it makes its way to Warrnambool.

It will bypass Camperdown, Cobden and Terang, instead going through Winchelsea, Birregurra, Colac and Irrewillipe to reach the Great Ocean Road, where it enters both Port Campbell and Peterborough.

Minister for Sport, Tourism and Major Events John Eren said the change of date and course would help attract the world’s best riders to the event.

“The Andrews Government is proud to bring the world’s best riders to Victoria for our summer of cycling,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to see the new route for the Melbourne to Warrnambool starting at Avalon Airport and including Victoria’s iconic Great Ocean Road.

“There’s never been a better time to enjoy the action.”

Cycling Victoria president Lisa Byrne said the new course was part of a concerted effort to reinvigorate the “Warrny”.

“The announcement of the course is another step in the three year reinvigoration of the event and it follows on from the change of date and the securing of naming rights sponsor in Powercor,” she said.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 16 next year.