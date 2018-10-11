Magpies crown top performers

Comments offContact the author

Camperdown’s senior football award winners at the Five Star Function Centre last Friday night.

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club hosted its 2018 presentation night last Friday.

Senior football: Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest Jack Williams (117 votes), runner-up Jason Robinson (111 votes), Ray Russell Memorial most determined Jesse Gallichan, most improved Luke O’Neil, leading goal kicker Nick Bateman (25 goals), coach’s award Mitch Danahay.

Reserves football: Atchison and Scroggie Perpetual best and fairest Charlie Brett (58 votes), runner-up Luke Clarke (57 votes), most determined Andrew Anderson, coach’s award Nick Jones.

Under 18.5 football: Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest Luke Ball (87 votes), runner-up Toby Kent (85 votes), Richard Cooper Memorial most improved Jordan Loader, most determined Leigh Ball, Shane Herbertson Memorial most consistent Isaac Fowler, coach’s award Zavier Mungean.

Open netball best and fairest Emma Wright (right), outgoing coach Sharon Kenna (centre) and Amy Morssinkhof.

Open netball: best and fairest Emma Wright (32 votes), runner-up Brooke Richardson (22 votes), coach’s award Amy Morssinkhof.

Division one netball: best and fairest Jocelyn McDonald (22 votes), runner-up Olivia Hickey (16 votes), coach’s award Genevieve McLeod.

Division two netball: best and fairest Rachel Mungean (24 votes), runner-up Robyn Fitzgerald (19 votes), coach’s award Kayla Hallyburton.

Division three netball: best and fairest Molly Hedrick (25 votes), runner-up Eliza Johnstone (17 votes), coach’s award Rachael Giblett.

17 and under netball: best and fairest Chelsea Baker (42 votes), runner-up Georgia Vick (41 votes), Tracey Sheehan Memorial most determined Krystal Baker, coach’s award Olivia Maskell.

15 and under netball: best and fairest Tahli Kent (31 votes), runner-up Rosie Pickles (27 votes), coach’s award Chloe Vick.

13 and under netball: best and fairest Mary Place (35 votes), runner-up Ruby Conheady (30 votes), coach’s award Matilda Pollard.

Lex Scally Memorial club person of the year: Rachel Mungean.

Best club person: Jodie Lucas.

Club person of the year was presented to Jodie Lucas.

Comments are closed.