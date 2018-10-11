Magpies crown top performers

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club hosted its 2018 presentation night last Friday.

Senior football: Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest Jack Williams (117 votes), runner-up Jason Robinson (111 votes), Ray Russell Memorial most determined Jesse Gallichan, most improved Luke O’Neil, leading goal kicker Nick Bateman (25 goals), coach’s award Mitch Danahay.

Reserves football: Atchison and Scroggie Perpetual best and fairest Charlie Brett (58 votes), runner-up Luke Clarke (57 votes), most determined Andrew Anderson, coach’s award Nick Jones.

Under 18.5 football: Lindsey Stratton Perpetual best and fairest Luke Ball (87 votes), runner-up Toby Kent (85 votes), Richard Cooper Memorial most improved Jordan Loader, most determined Leigh Ball, Shane Herbertson Memorial most consistent Isaac Fowler, coach’s award Zavier Mungean.

Open netball: best and fairest Emma Wright (32 votes), runner-up Brooke Richardson (22 votes), coach’s award Amy Morssinkhof.

Division one netball: best and fairest Jocelyn McDonald (22 votes), runner-up Olivia Hickey (16 votes), coach’s award Genevieve McLeod.

Division two netball: best and fairest Rachel Mungean (24 votes), runner-up Robyn Fitzgerald (19 votes), coach’s award Kayla Hallyburton.

Division three netball: best and fairest Molly Hedrick (25 votes), runner-up Eliza Johnstone (17 votes), coach’s award Rachael Giblett.

17 and under netball: best and fairest Chelsea Baker (42 votes), runner-up Georgia Vick (41 votes), Tracey Sheehan Memorial most determined Krystal Baker, coach’s award Olivia Maskell.

15 and under netball: best and fairest Tahli Kent (31 votes), runner-up Rosie Pickles (27 votes), coach’s award Chloe Vick.

13 and under netball: best and fairest Mary Place (35 votes), runner-up Ruby Conheady (30 votes), coach’s award Matilda Pollard.

Lex Scally Memorial club person of the year: Rachel Mungean.

Best club person: Jodie Lucas.