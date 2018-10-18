Kerr nabs maiden golf crown

HARD work and self belief ensured Jack Kerr would walk of the 18th green on Sunday as Camperdown Golf Club’s new club champion.

The big hitting right hander (308) won his first club championship, taking out the A grade title by four shots from Liam Lafferty (312) and Simon Baker (314), ending what he said was a long wait for victory.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ve been waiting a long time for it,” Kerr said.

“A few years ago I got a bit stiff for it, but no it’s good to finally get one of out the way.

“It’s been really good and hard fought but I got there in the end which is good.”

Kerr said he had previously gone close to breaking through for his maiden victory, but added for various reasons he had always come up short.

This year proved to be different, with all the extra time he spent up at the course refining his game in a bid to finally taste success paying dividends

“I haven’t won any grades before,” Kerr said.

“I’ve been close, last year I should have won one.

“But this year I’ve worked really hard, spent a lot of time up here and got there in the end which is good.”

Kerr said he battled a range of emotions early in the round, but once he settled, he started to find his groove.

Baker held a one shot lead after 54 holes of play, which Kerr quickly erased, pushing out to a three shot advantage after seven holes.

“I was very nervous,” he said.

“I had to get the nerves out of the way and once the nerves were out of the way I knew my golfing ability would get there.”

However, Kerr’s lead would be short-lived after his drive was unable to be located on the eighth, forcing him to take a drop and a one shot penalty.

After plenty of back and forth following the drop, Kerr eventually holed his putt for a nine, but surrendered his lead back to Baker.

“I didn’t hit a bad shot down eight, so I wasn’t worried,” Kerr said.

“I hit a good shot and got unlucky not to find one, so I thought get down the bottom nine and we’ll start (again).

“I’ve got the ability to do it, so I knew I could do it.

“I just said to myself hit some good shots and my skill would prevail over in the end.”

Baker held a one shot advantage for the next five holes, before he too had a hole to forget on 14.

He finished with an eight, while Kerr’s birdie put him well ahead, a margin he held until the finish.

A birdie on the 18th hole saw Kerr finish with a score of 76 while Lafferty closed with a 79 to finish second and Baker carded an 83 for third.

“I hit a really, really good drive down 14 and made a good birdie and from there on, it was going to be them to chase,” Kerr said.

“So I knew if I played my game, they would have to play a lot better golf to beat me.”

Lafferty did not go home empty-handed, winning the Talindert Cup for the lowest round across the championships after he produced a third round score of 74.