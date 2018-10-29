Fete fun inspires

ST Patrick’s Primary School’s annual fete has been hailed a “great success”, with more than $12,000 raised and a bumper attendance.

Co-organiser Tash Swayn said perfect weather attracted a strong crowd and plenty of outside play.

“There were a lot of new faces this year, which we put down to new people moving to town and new school families who brought along other members of their extended families,” she said.

“It’s great to see the wider community coming into the school grounds and joining in with the festivities.

“We also want to acknowledge all those people who are still coming after 20 or more years, even though they no longer have any of their own family’s children at the school.”

Mrs Swayn said the goods and services auction proved to be a major highlight of the day, raising more than $2500 towards the final fundraising total.

“It really was a wonderful day,” she said.

“It was particularly nice to see all the kids running around outside having so much fun.”

All profits from this year’s fete will be channelled into the purchase of new blinds throughout the school.