Bulls add international signings

POMBORNEIT Cricket Club has pulled off a last minute recruiting coup on the eve of the South West Cricket season.

The club’s division one side will have an international flavour, with Sri Lankan pair Tharak Sendanayake and Lahiru Fernando set to play for the Bulls this year.

The pair arrived in Australia last Wednesday from Colombo and joined their new team-mates for the first time at the club’s final pre-season training session on Friday night at Mortlake.

President David Murphy said the players became known to the club through Warrnambool’s Tharanga Fernando.

“Tharanga contacted us and we had a meeting and it went from there,” he said.

“He approached us, so we were probably lucky it fell in our lap really.”

Fernando, 24, has previously played for English County side Kent and comes across from Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, while Sendanayake, 33, joins from Sri Lankan Army.

They will be given an Aussie experience to remember in their time down under, with work and sightseeing to be combined with their playing and training commitments.

“Obviously we’ll find them a bit of work and show them a bit of Australia,” Murphy said.

“On the cricket side of things, the guys are going to help out with the juniors and the coaching side of things.”

Secretary Luke Reynolds added the junior players stand to benefit most from the duo playing for the Bulls, with their first class experience in their home country and general cricketing knowledge set to be well utilised.

“It’ll be good for our young players to experience different cricketers from a different culture and different country,” he said.

Fernando and Sendanayake both made early impressions in their opening session, with their “professionalism” standing out

“They’re both clearly very professional in the way they go about their cricket,” Murphy said.

“They’ll bring a lot to the playing group in that aspect.”

Murphy said Fernando, a right arm leg-spinner and Sendanayake, an off-spinner, will play a key role with both bat and ball for the Bulls.

“After losing Mathew Bignell and Jordan Riches from last year’s side as well, they should slot in the top order batting positions and fill those gaps,” he said.

“They’ll also bowl at times each week.”

The Bulls will have plenty of quality options to turn to with the ball this season, with the pair to team up with the likes of Brad Hillman, Clinton Place and Steve O’Neill in attack.

Murphy said the club was lucky to now have plenty of choices in the spin department, explaining that for some time, they were set to be without a slow bowler.

“They’ll all work well together,” he said.

“We weren’t going to have a spinner at one stage before ‘Owey’ signed on.”

The Bulls’ 2018/19 season starts with a home game against Terang this Saturday.