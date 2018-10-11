Bubbles of fun

GIANT bubbles, colourful flowers and a pounding drum beat all featured in Camperdown’s avenue on Wednesday as part of a plan to inject a bit of fun into people’s lives.

The activities were all part of the town’s first Mental Health Fun Day and attracted about 200 participants.

Manifold Place, Camperdown Mental Health, Corangamite Shire, Wellways and Camperdown Rotary were behind the event.

Manifold Place manager Sue Ryan said the fun day was a great opportunity for community connectedness and engagement.

“It was also a chance for all the different mental health services providers to come together collaboratively and show the wider community all the services available to them locally,” she said.

“It was a great atmosphere.

“So many groups were a part of it – the Community House Choir, Camperdown College’s ‘Drumbeat’ students, Cobden line dancers, the Lakes and Craters Band and so many others.

“It just goes to show there are some great activities available for people to get involved with to bring more enjoyment in their lives.”

Ms Ryan said a number of the activities centred around being creative.

“Being creative helps people to express themselves in an enjoyable way, rather than bottling up their feelings,” she said.

“We had everything from flower arranging and woodwork to singing and dancing on offer.

“The fun day was our way of bringing mental health out of the walls of the service providers and into the community and I think it was pretty successful.”

The organisers are now keen to make the day an annual event.