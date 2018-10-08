Ag’ Minister backs dairy code

THE need for a mandatory code of conduct for the dairy industry and the potential dangers of energy infrastructure were two of many topics of a roundtable discussion with key federal Members of Parliament in Camperdown last week.

Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud met with Corangamite Shire councillors and local farmers during a roundtable meeting on Thursday.

Speaking before the meeting, Mr Tehan launched into an impassioned condemnation of the State Government’s handling of the issue of wind farm transmission lines.

“I have never seen anything more disgraceful in my eight years as an elected member of Parliament,” he said.

Members of the south west community recently expressed their anger with the construction of a 50.5 kilometre transmission line between the Salt Creek Wind Farm and the Terang substation.

Mr Tehan said the infrastructure was “hazardous” due to its proximity to roads and called for the State Government to immediately put more regulations in place.

“Something needs to be done,” he said.

“The State Government needs to take action now.”

Meanwhile, Mr Littleproud said the need for a mandatory code of conduct for the dairy industry was part of discussions he had had with local dairy farmers.

“We need to make sure we listen,” he said.

“Victorians have some concerns about unintended consequences.

“We’ve got to be able to relate their concerns with science.”

Peak dairy body Australian Dairy Farmers supported the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) recommendations to implement a mandatory code, subject to certain conditions.

Mr Littleproud said while work had begun, the industry was “complex” and more work, including on two regulatory impact statements, was required to ensure the best possible result.

“Realistically, it’s going to take six to nine months,” he said.

Mr Littleproud also criticised Aldi for not following suit with Woolworths and Coles implementing a 10 cent milk levy in support of drought-affected farmers.

He said while it would “not be the panacea”, it was a positive first step towards easing the pain of growing production costs.

“The reality is I’d like to see them (supermarket chains) be a bit more generous,” Mr Littleproud said.

He said another necessary step would be consumers straying away from purchasing $1 per litre milk.

“The Australian public has more power than the Australian Government,” Mr Littleproud said.

Mr Littleproud said “preparedness and resilience” was the key goal for south west Victoria as it entered drier and hotter conditions.

“We’ve got to think to the future,” he said.

The Federal Government recently amended legislation to allow for $1.8 billion in Farm Household Assistance funding to be made available to drought-affected farmers.

About $37,626 per couple and about $22,000 for an individual would be available through the funding program.

Mr Littleproud also praised the Government’s decision to increase the amount of hay and fodder drought-affected farmers can transport.

“That’s just common sense and that’s what people want out of us,” he said.

A number of south west farmers impacted during the St Patrick’s Day fires also attended the meeting and relayed a number of ongoing concerns, including the issue of compensation and prolonged legal action.

Mr Tehan said while the impact was immediate, the consequences would be ongoing for a number of years.

He said while the situation was “very complicated” and more within the State Government’s power to provide support, he and the Federal Government would continue to listen to people’s concerns and provide support where possible.