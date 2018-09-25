Young Pies claim flag

CAMPERDOWN’S 13 and under netballers completed a near flawless season with grand final success against Cobden on Saturday.

The Magpies finished the home and away season with a 17-1 record, as their only blemish came in round 17 against the Bombers.

Camperdown made the best start in the premiership decider, racing out to an early lead which it never surrendered.

The Magpies enjoyed a distinct height advantage in its attacking circle, as Cobden was unable to defend the back space, with high balls continually finding Ruby Conheady under the post.

Camperdown led 9-7 at the first break as the Bombers reacted to the deficit.

Changes to both the midcourt and shooting circle ensued, Cobden electing to go with a more mobile option at goal shooter, however the function of its attacking circle changed dramatically.

The Magpies were able to restrict the opposition to just four goals in the term, opening a 16-11 half-time advantage.

Grace Bone entered the game at the start of the third term, replacing Chelsea Duynhoven at wing attack, as Camperdown continued to build on its lead.

Camperdown’s pressure through the midcourt, due in large part to centre Sophie Conheady and Eliza O’Neil, turned defence into attack on numerous occasions.

The speed of ball movement proved a headache for the Bombers, as Mary Place and Ruby Conheady continued to convert possession into scores.

Camperdown was ahead 26-19 with one quarter to play, and led by as much as eight in the final term.

Cobden finished in a flurry, scoring the last five goals of the match, but the Magpies had already done the damage.

Goal keeper Matilda Pollard got her hands on a number on intercepts across the game, while goal defender Ella Sadler played her role well on opponent Jess Bouchier, who was Cobden’s primary focus in attack.

Camperdown goal attack Mary Place was named best on court, capping off a terrific season which also included sharing the league best and fairest award with shooting counterpart Ruby Conheady.