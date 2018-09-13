Trapped woman airlifted

A 59 year-old Camperdown woman was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after she was involved in a two-car collision on the Princes Highway on Monday night.

Leading Senior Constable Stephen Clissold said the incident occurred at about 5.50pm near the highway’s intersection with Talindert Road.

“A 27 year-old Camperdown man was travelling west along the highway in a Toyota Landcruiser ute and was about to make a right-hand turn into a driveway,” he said.

“A 59 year-old Camperdown woman was following behind in a maroon Subaru Forester wagon and collided with the rear of the ute.”

The woman was trapped in the vehicle and Camperdown SES used the jaws-of-life to free her.

“She was trapped by the legs,” Ldg Snr Const Clissold said.

“She also had cuts to her arm.

“I am not sure of the full extent of her injuries.”

The Princes Highway was closed to through traffic for about two hours, with vehicles diverted down Talindert Road.

Camperdown and Weerite CFA cleared the scene and the highway was reopened to traffic.

Ldg Snr Const Clissold said investigations were continuing.