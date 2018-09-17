Magpies prevalent at Maskell

THE Hampden Football Netball League named its best players for season 2018 at its annual Maskell Medal presentation day on Sunday.

Over 300 people attended the best and fairest count, which was won by Koroit captain Brett Harrington.

After four rounds, Saints team-mate and pre count favourite Liam Hoy led the count with South Warrnambool’s Josh Saunders six votes, with Harrington outside the top 10.

By round nine however, Harrington found himself atop of the leaderboard alongside Roosters pair Saunders and James Hussey on 11 votes.

Port Fairy’s Sandy Robinson claimed the lead in round 10 before Harrington reclaimed it after round 15, polling a further six votes across the final three matches to win on 25 votes, five ahead of Warrnambool’s Darcy Graham (20).

Robinson and Hoy (19) both finished a vote further back from Graham, while Warrnambool ruckman Daniel Weymouth (16) rounded out the top five.

In the remaining senior football awards, Hamilton Kangaroos’ Darcy Russell won the rising star, North Warrnambool’s Matthew Wines the MVP and Koroit’s Jared Korewha the goal kicking.

The team of the year saw Camperdown’s Matthew Field, Jack Williams and Jason Robinson and Terang’s Jordie McKenzie all selected.

Camperdown mentor Phil Carse was named coach of the year and Magpie Wayne Loader was selected as runner.

In the open netball, Cobden pair Nadine McNamara and Sophie Barr shared the league’s highest netball honour in a thrilling vote count that was decided in the final round.

McNamara was sole leader on 20 votes entering the final set of games, one vote ahead of North Warrnambool’s Georgia Corbett, while Barr, Koroit’s Jess O’Connor and Camperdown’s Emma Wright were three votes further adrift.

A best on court performance against Hamilton Kangaroos lifted Barr to victory alongside her Bombers team-mate, while O’Connor and Corbett finished joint second on 19 votes, with Wright (17) rounding out the top five.

In the other netball awards, Terang Mortlake’s Brooke Hoare took out the rising star, while South Warrnambool’s Eliza Dwyer won the MVP award.

Barr was Cobden’s sole playing member of the team of the year, while Camperdown’s Brooke Richardson was also named.

McNamara was selected as coach of the year and Cobden whistleblower Renae Sullivan received umpire of the year.

In the lower grades, Koroit pair Will Templeton and Seamus Barnes won the Lew Kelly Medal and Judd Cup as best players in the reserves and under 18.5 football competitions.

In the netball, North Warrnambool’s Sarah O’Meara was division one’s best, while South Warrnambool pair Jessika Tobin Salzman and Georgia Smith won the division two and three awards.

The Rebekah Moroney Memorial Medal for the best and fairest in the 17 and under competition was taken out by Camperdown’s Chelsea Baker.

Baker polled 26 votes to win the award by two from team-mate Georgia Vick and South Warrnambool’s Isabella Rea.

Baker was fifth on seven votes after six rounds with Cobden’s Jordana Bateman and North Warrnambool’s Zoe Bussell leading on nine.

When the leaderboard was again shown after 12 rounds, Vick was the count’s sole leader on 18 votes, ahead of Bateman (17) and Rea (15), with Baker (13) moving into fourth position.

The leaderboard was again shown at round 14, before the final five rounds of votes were read, with Baker claiming 13 of a possible 15 votes to win the award.

The day also saw life memberships presented to Camperdown president Kevin Russell, Koroit’s Joe McLaren and league board member Pam Davis, while volunteer of the year went to Cobden’s Russell McCann.