Magpies face South for berth in decider

CAMPERDOWN’S 17 and under netball side will have a shot at reaching this year’s grand final after they defeated Hamilton Kangaroos last Sunday.

The two sides met in the first semi-final at Mortlake’s D.C. Farran Oval, with the Magpies proving too strong in the second half, recording a 34-27 victory to book a preliminary final berth.

The Magpies held a narrow lead at quarter time after a 9-8 opening term, before doubling that advantage by the main break.

But it was in the third term where the Magpies started to pull clear with a 9-4 period pushing the side out to a seven goal lead.

Both sides scored six goals apiece in the final term, with the Magpies third quarter the catalyst for a seven goal win.

Chelsea Baker was named best on court for Camperdown at goal defence, while Krystal Baker and Annabel Lucas also performed well at goal attack and goal keeper.

Krystal Baker finished with 24 goals to lead her side’s scoring output, with Maggie Conheady adding 10.

Tomorrow, Camperdown will face South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies Park, with the victor set to take on North Warrnambool in the grand final.

The two sides met twice in the home and away rounds with South maintaining a slight edge on the Magpies this season.

The Roosters narrowly won the pair’s round five clash 33-32 after overrunning the Magpies in the final term, with Camperdown entering the last quarter eight goals ahead.

The second encounter in round 14 was a more one-sided affair the way of South Warrnambool.

They prevailed 41-30 with a fast start helping them out to a handy eight goal lead which Camperdown was unable to bridge across the remainder of the game.

The Roosters will be looking to bounce back after being defeated by the Eagles last weekend following a week’s break.

On the flip side, Camperdown will be looking to make a second consecutive grand final, after they went down to North Warrnambool 35-31 last year.

The Roosters may hold a mental edge over the Magpies with the match to be played on their home court, which commences at 10am.

Young Pies grand final bound

CAMPERDOWN’S 13 and under netball side is through to the grand final after defeating Hamilton Kangaroos last Saturday.

The two sides met in the second semi-final at Portland’s Hanlon Reserve, with the Magpies triumphing 35-29.

Camperdown made a fast start in the opening term, outscoring the Kangaroos 10 goals to three to establish a seven goal margin.

Both sides scored nine goals apiece in the second term, with the Magpies still ahead 19-12 at half-time

The two sides both shot the same amount of goals in the third term, with 10 goals apiece keeping Camperdown in front 29-22 at the final change.

The final term was again a close affair, with both sides able to score freely, but it was the Kangaroos who had the upper hand.

They outscored Camperdown seven goals to six in the final term, however, the Magpies’ start proved to be the difference in the end result, as they secured a six goal win.

Mary Place was named best on court at goal attack for Camperdown, while goal shooter Ruby Conheady and Matilda Pollard also played well.

Place (20 goals) and Conheady (13) did the bulk of the scoring for Camperdown, while Ella Sadler chipped in with two during her stint in the goal circle.

The victory was Camperdown’s first finals win in five years and booked the side’s first grand final appearance in the competition since 2013.

The Magpies were defeated by North Warrnambool on that occasion and failed to play finals the following two years.

Seasons 2016 and 2017 brought better fortunes for the side, with the Magpies returning to finals action in the past two elimination finals.

However, they were defeated on both occasions going down to Portland 25-15 (2016) and Warrnambool 31-25 (2017) respectively.

Camperdown will now have a week’s break ahead of next Saturday’s grand final (September 22) at Reid Oval with their opponent set to be either Hamilton Kangaroos or Cobden.