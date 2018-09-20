First turbine for Lismore line

WORK on a new power substation just south of Lismore is well under way with ground levelling works almost completed.

Located about five kilometres south of Lismore on the corner of Lower Darlington Road and Smiths Road, the substation will feed power generated from the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm development into the national power grid.

The wind farm is made up of 149 turbines located over 15 separate sites stretching between Beaufort and Skipton and is a project of Goldwind Australia.

The development will also see the construction of a 75 kilometre 132kV overhead transmission line to connect the wind farm to the Lismore substation, where it will connect with the existing 500kV Moorabool to Heywood transmission line.

The poles will be made out of galvanised steel and be hexagonal in shape.

The maximum width of the pole base is two metres and heights will vary depending on where the poles are located, with a maximum height of 42 metres.

Heavy machinery cleared and levelled the substation site over the last two weeks and installed several on-site buildings in readiness for construction works to begin.

Coinciding with the substation works, the first concrete wind turbine foundation was poured on Tuesday this week, with five more ready to be poured.

Goldwind project director Andrew Monahan said turbine blades and other large infrastructure was due to start arriving in October.