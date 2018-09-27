CAMPERDOWN’S clock tower restoration works are a standing testimony to the skills of local tradesmen and the quality of their work.

Abode Restoration project manager David Nygaard said the level of community support for the clock tower’s revamp was nothing short of “admirable”.

• Follow this link to view footage of the installation.

“As the contracting body, we did give serious thought about whether to use local tradesmen, but for me it was just the right thing to do,” he said.

“While we didn’t know any of these workers, we were fully aware that if they were not excellent tradesmen, they would not have survived in business for so long in such a small town.

“Once we saw their workshops, it became pretty obvious they were all professionals and more than capable of handling the work.”

Camperdown-based tradesman Mick Narik and Connor O’Sullivan of MDN Building and Construction completed all the timber reinforcement in readiness for the tower’s new copper roof.

Rural Welding’s Tony Heath and Alister King made the four rolled steel replacement faces, Prosser’s Panels’ Grant Fleming painted them and

Ian Currell of Currell Signs added the Roman numerals.

Clock tower enthusiast and volunteer maintenance man John Hulm was also involved in every step of the restoration of the faces, volunteering his time with each of the tradesmen.

“I’m absolutely astounded with the actual quality of all the work,” Mr Nygaard said.

“In every aspect of the process the tradesmen have all employed great quality control and care and it shows.

“The different tradesmen were also able to keep the project flowing time-wise and were great to communicate with.

“It obvious that everyone involved in the project takes great pride in the town’s historic buildings.”

The four new faces were winched into place on Tuesday and were expected to be fitted by the end of the week.

Only one face, facing north, was original, with the remaining three all previously replaced in 1995.

The current need to replace the faces came after years of water damage caused by a leaky roof, which has now also been replaced.