Carse calls time

CAMPERDOWN is seeking a new senior football coach following the announcement that Phil Carse will not seek reappointment next season.

Carse informed the playing group on Monday that he would be returning to Redland as head coach of the club’s NEAFL side for seasons 2019 and 2020.

Prior to joining the Magpies, Carse played eight seasons at Redland, captaining the Bombers from 2008 to 2012.

Currently overseas, Carse released a statement on the Camperdown club Facebook page announcing his decision to members and supporters.

“I informed the club and players on Monday of my decision to pass on the baton as senior coach of the football club,” he said.

“It has been a fantastic four year journey in my first ever role as a senior coach where I have learned so much about coaching and also about myself.

“And I would like to think that the team has grown so much with me at the same time as we have all embraced that journey.

“I am absolutely shattered that we couldn’t bring home a senior premiership cup on the weekend but I can honestly walk away from that game and this season overall knowing every single player gave everything for the club. The boys have plenty of heart spurred on by the spirit of the community.”

Carse further said in the statement that the welcome he received from the club and wider community was something he will be “forever grateful” for.

“The club and greater community embraced me and my family like I had never seen in a club environment before and for that we will be forever grateful,” he said.

“Camperdown will always hold a special part in the hearts of Abby, Zeph, Lylah, River (who was born and raised in Camperdown!) and I.

“So I sign off for season 2019 but who knows what the future may bring.

“I have lifelong friends now in this community and I will always call Camperdown my home in country Victoria.”

Carse led the Magpies to 37 wins during his 76 game tenure as coach, which included the elimination final in 2016 and the club’s first grand final appearance in 12 years last weekend.

President Kevin Russell said the outgoing mentor had been “great for the club in the last four years”.

“It’s obviously disappointing he’s leaving but he’s going onto bigger and better things,” he said.

Carse put quite a significant amount of time into his role as coach, which Russell said has had a positive impact on the playing group.

He said over the four years, the players have become more professional under his leadership and thinks that will be something they will continue

“He’s brought more professionalism to the players and the way they approach the game,” Russell said.

“He’s made them more dedicated in terms of review, game plans and recovery, so I think that is one thing they’ll (the players) take with them into the future.”

With Carse’s coaching future up in the air over the latter part of the season, Russell said the club had been making plans behind the scenes in the event he was to leave.

He said now that they have their answer, they would up the ante in their search for their new coach.

Russell said while the club wanted to get it sorted sooner rather than later, he added they would be making sure they get the “right person” as their incoming leader.

Meanwhile the club will celebrate the season that was at its presentation night next Friday at the Five Star Function Centre.