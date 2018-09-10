AFTER being purchased just over 12 months ago, the Leura Hotel is back on the market.

An historic Camperdown landmark, the stately hotel was listed for sale online with Commercial Real Estate last week.

The listing comes after local identity Lawrie Voutier bought the hotel in May last year for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel has since been extensively renovated to a high standard and is described as “a blank canvas for the astute purchaser”.

The hotel complex includes a number of ground floor retail outlets with a total of seven tenants – including an antique dealer who currently leases out the main body of the hotel as a display and auction room.

Commercial Real Estate listed possible uses as a return to a functioning hotel/pub, a youth hostel, boutique hotel or wedding venue.

The hotel boasts 40 bedrooms and four separate bar areas.

Mr Voutier also owns Purrumbete Homestead, which has also been listed for sale through the same agency.

Previously owned by notable identities such as property developer David Marriner and entrepreneur Rene Rivkin, the homestead dates back to the three Manifold brothers who are credited with opening up the district to European settlement.

The homestead’s Great Hall boasts six original Walter Withers murals which depict the brothers’ trials, tribulations and achievements as pioneers of the south west.

Sitting on 170 hectares with two kilometres of lake frontage, the 10 bedroom house is aptly described as “grand”, “imposing” and “stately”.

“It’s Great Hall, one of many impressive spaces within, is regarded as one of Australia’s finest art nouveau interiors,” the Commercial Real Estate website states.

“Extensive timberwork includes panelled walls and ceilings, frieze bands, sliding doors, intricately carved screens, newel posts, fire surrounds, overmantles and inglenook seats.”

The homestead’s 10 bedrooms are described as “grandly proportioned” and include one which Prince Alfred, the Duke of Edinburgh, occupied in 1867.

“The prince was the first of England’s royal family to visit Australia and a bed was shipped from England to Purrumbete to accommodate his needs,” the website states.

“The bed still graces the same sun-filled room.”

Listed features also include 10 bathrooms, a mezzanine minstrels’ gallery, commercial kitchen, four reception rooms, 14 open fireplaces, boathouse and a private jetty.

The property also includes restored single men’s quarters, two renovated houses and an historic blacksmith shop.