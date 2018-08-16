Win keeps season alive

CAMPERDOWN produced one of its best open netball performances this season en route to a comfortable victory over Portland last Saturday.

The Magpies bounced back from a disappointing loss to Koroit seven days prior and while the four points were secured, the victory did not come easy for Sharon Kenna’s side.

A competitive Tigers outfit remained in the match until half-time before Camperdown produced a strong second half display to ensure their finals hopes remained alive.

Kenna was pleased with the 63-42 victory and said her side adapted well to the wet and cold conditions.

“I actually thought our girls played extremely well in the conditions,” she said.

“It was one of our best games for the season.”

While the defensive end has been the cornerstone of the Magpies line-up all season, Kenna said it was the attackers that led the way on the weekend.

She said Krystal Baker and Amy Morssinkhoff combined well in the goal circle and received strong support from the midcourt.

“Krystal was outstanding shooting 41 (goals) and Amy was good too,”

“It was a really positive game from our attack line.”

Camperdown started the match with a 15-10 opening quarter to take a five goal lead into the first break, before both sides traded goals in a close second term with the Magpies’ lead extended to seven.

At the changeover, Kenna and her players established some goal targets for the final two quarters, which she said her players were able to achieve.

It helped the Magpies break the game open in the third quarter, with the visitors outscoring the Tigers 17-10 to push their margin out to 14 goals.

With a quarter to play, Kenna urged her side to finish the game strongly.

Her side responded in strong fashion, adding 15 goals to run away with a comfortable 21 goal victory.

While the match appeared to be close at half-time, Kenna said she never felt like the Magpies would surrender their lead.

“I felt like we were in control of the game the whole time,” she said.

“It probably looked closer than it was until half-time.”

Kenna praised Baker and Morssinkhoff for their games and named them Camperdown’s best players.

“I gave my best to the two goalies,” Kenna said.

“Krystal was outstanding. She only missed one or two shots for the whole game.

“She shot them from everywhere and moved really well.

“And Amy just put in a blinder and was everywhere.”

With two rounds remaining, Camperdown is two points outside the top five in sixth position.

They face top side Cobden this weekend, and Kenna said there was plenty of incentive for her side to play for with their top five hopes on the line.

She said while it would be a tough test, the Magpies could potentially prove that ladder positions count for little by defeating the Bombers.

“I feel we probably just need to play with freedom,” Kenna said.

“We’ve got nothing to lose, we just have to go out and have a red hot crack.”

In the remaining games, Camperdown finished with three wins and three losses from six matches.

Division one proved too strong for the Tigers with a dominant display in their 58-29 victory.

Tracey Baker was named best on court, while Caroline Costelloe and Georgia Vick also played well in the win.

The division two contest was a close affair, with Portland finishing the last quarter strongly to narrowly prevail 23-22.

Sarah McInnes, Kayla Hallburton and Zali Searle were the Magpies’ best.

Division three lost their match 31-18 after the Tigers pulled away to take the four points in the second half.

Alexandra Smith, Rachel Giblett and April Meade were Camperdown’s best players.

The 17 and under side won 36-21 after a strong performance to three quarter time ensured they would record a comfortable win.

Chelsea Baker, Zali Searle and Krystal Baker were named the Magpies’ best.

The 15 and under team suffered a 29-13 loss despite the best efforts of Chloe Vick, Tahli Kent and Sophie Conheady.

The 13 and under girls claimed the minor premiership after extending their unbeaten run to 16 games following a 48-5 victory.

Ella Sadler was best on court, while Eliza O’Neil and Ruby Conheady also played well for Camperdown.

* * * * *

CAMPERDOWN’S 14 and under netballers moved a step closer to a Hampden Football Netball League junior grand final berth after defeating Koroit last Sunday.

Playing in front of a home crowd, the Magpies were too strong for the Saints from the outset, progressing to the preliminary final with a 31-16 win.

Camperdown started strongly and raced out to an early lead with a dominant 12-3 opening quarter.

The Magpies continued to control the play in the second term, but the Saints made it harder for Camperdown to score.

Holding a 17-6 lead at half-time, the Magpies picked up from where they left off in the first half at the start of the third quarter and added eight goals to four to hold a 16 goal lead at the last change.

The Saints outscored the Magpies 6-5 in the final term, but it counted for little as Camperdown had done enough earlier in the match to record a 15 goal victory.

Lily Baker was named best on court for the victors, while Georgia Walsh and Eliza Fleming also performed strongly.

Jaimie Castledine (16 goals) and Baker (15) also combined well in the goal circle and shared the Magpies’ scoring load.

The win sets up a preliminary final showdown with Warrnambool at Davidson Oval on Sunday, with the two sides meeting for the third time this season.

South have triumphed in both clashes between the pair this season, with the Roosters claiming a 24 goal victory in round five and a four goal win in round 14.

The preliminary final will commence at 12pm.