Tough day out for Magpies

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball finals hopes remain in the balance after the Magpies lost to Koroit in round 15 last Saturday.

The third placed Saints cruised to an easy 48-22 victory at Leura Oval.

After leading 10-5 at quarter time, Koroit seized total control of the match across the second and third quarters.

They extended their advantage to 12 goals at half-time with a 13-6 second term, before breaking the game wide open with a dominant third quarter.

Koroit added 17 goals to Camperdown’s three in that period, pushing the margin out to 26 goals.

Camperdown was able to stem the flow of Koroit’s goals in the final quarter, with both sides scoring eight apiece, but the damage had already been done.

The introduction of Lucy Gstrein to goal shooter at three quarter time provided a tall target in attack for the Magpies, as she managed six goals in her 15 minutes of court time.

Krystal Baker top scored with 11 goals from three quarters, while Amy Morssinkhof posted five for the match.

Defensive pair Brooke Richardson and Emma Wright continued their strong seasons and were again named Camperdown’s best players, while Olivia Henzen also played another strong game.

The loss leaves the Magpies two points outside the top five with three matches remaining after South Warrnambool and Port Fairy drew last weekend.

The Magpies have a winnable game on the road against Portland this weekend, but face two tough contests to finish the season, with matches against Cobden and the Seagulls.

In the remaining games last Saturday, Camperdown finished with three wins and three losses against the Saints.

The division one side overcame a six goal half-time deficit to post a 41-39 victory.

The Saints took control of the match in the second term, pushing six goals clear, before the Magpies fought back in the third term, cutting their lead to just one goal.

Camperdown finished the stronger of the two sides, outscoring the Saints 12-9 to get up by two goals.

Lucy Gstrein (36 goals) was best on court, alongside Jocelyn McDonald and Genevieve McLeod.

The win keeps the Magpies sixth on the ladder and while mathematically, it is possible the side could play finals, it is unlikely with games against Cobden (second) and Port Fairy (third) to come.

In division two, the top of the table Saints were far too strong for the Magpies, winning the contest 46-23.

Zali Searle was Camperdown’s best player, while Sarah McInnes and Robyn Fitzgerald both played well.

Kayla Hallyburton (15 goals) and Sophie Sumner (eight) shared the goal scoring.

The division three side is still searching for its breakthrough win of the season, going down to the Saints 34-21.

Koroit controlled the match from the outset, with the Magpies producing their best netball on the scoreboard in the last term.

Mel Van den Eynde, Cally O’Shannassy, and Emma Giblett were Camperdown’s best.

The 17 and under side remains narrowly clear in third after defeating the Saints 39-21.

The Magpies were the far superior team against Koroit and cruised to a comfortable 18 goal victory.

Chelsea Baker was best on court for her side, with Annabel Lucas and Krystal Baker (25 goals) rounding out the best players.

The 15 and under team faced stiff opposition in their clash, and were beaten 43-10.

The class of the Saints (third) appeared to be too much for the Magpies to handle as they won comfortably.

Tahli Kent, Rosie Pickles and Chloe Vick were the Magpies’ best players.

And the 13 and under side all but assured themselves of the minor premiership with their 15th win of the season.

The Magpies were too strong for the Saints, winning 24-14 after a strong second and third quarter performance set up the win.

Chelsea Duynhoven was best on court, along with Matilda Pollard and Ruby Conheady.

The side needs to win just one of their remaining three games to secure first spot on the ladder and a week’s break.