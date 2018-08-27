Solar fight heats up

ABOUT 25 Bookaar district residents stepped up their opposition to a $150 million solar farm proposed at ‘Meningoort’ with a rally at Camperdown’s botanic gardens on Sunday.

Neighbouring property owners Andrew Wilson and Andrew Duynhoven led the event with Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan in attendance.

Major concerns listed for the project, which involves the construction of 700,000 solar panels over 605 hectares, included fire risks, water run-off, compromised views and a likely lowering of neighbouring land values.

Mr Wilson said he was not against solar farms in general, but that the proposed solar farm would be “a terrible blight on the landscape” in his opinion.

He said the Country Fire Authority had advised it had a policy of not entering solar farms.

“From north to south the solar farm would have a seven kilometre front – that kind of fire would wipe out Camperdown, take out this hill (botanic gardens) and go through to the coast,” he said.

“The proponents have also said the solar farm would create local jobs which is absolute bunkum.

“The equipment will be bought from China, come off a ship and contribute to about 200 truck movements along our local roads each day as the solar farm is built.”

Mr Wilson also feared water run-off from the solar farm would travel south onto his land because there would be no pasture under the solar panels to soak it up.

“And if there is work to be done on the solar panels, it’s likely to be carried out at night, which means the solar farm could be lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said.

“Then there are the massive inverters that will be part of the project – we don’t know how noisy they will be or how far that noise will travel.”

Mr Duynhoven said the shire had 60 days to make a decision on the solar farm from the close of submissions on Monday, September 3 or the matter would go to the Victorian Civil and

Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

He said his advice was the solar farm would cause two hours of glare a day along Darlington Road over a three month period each year.

“I’m also told that the heat produced from the solar panels will increase the temperature above the panels by about five degrees – how will that affect rain levels, insects, those sorts of things?” Mr Duynhoven said.

Mr Wilson appealed for everyone to submit their concerns about the project to the Corangamite Shire Council by the Monday, September 3 deadline.

“The hope is that Infinergy Australia and the McArthur family (the landholders) might say the people have spoken and abandon the project,” he said.

“Otherwise the project will end up in VCAT, so we need to empower council with all our concerns.”

District resident Marie Thornton said the planning application had referred to the land earmarked for the development as “poor country”.

“Get real. You have got to be kidding,” she said.

“The shire’s own policy clearly supports that agricultural land be used for agricultural purposes – it makes a point of it.

“If this project gets through, I worry about what other uses will be allowed on prime land.”

Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said Bookaar was one of about 15 other communities in his electorate fighting against renewable energy projects.

“The State Government policy is ‘renewables at all costs’ with no regards to regional residents,” he said.

“It’s because energy runs their trams and keeps the coffee hot in inner city cafes.

“There are a million trillion acres of unproductive land in Australia, but the problem is it doesn’t have existing infrastructure.

“All these renewable projects are targeting this area because we already have a major transmission line in place.”

Mr Riordan said changes had to occur to planning policies at State Government level, which he said would take place if the Liberal Party was elected at the November election.

“People across the broader region need to join forces and say ‘hang on a minute, what about us?’,” he said.

“However there is a want and desire in the community for renewables, so there would still have to be a compromise, such as smaller and more diverse projects in different locations.”

Mr Wilson encouraged objectors to attend tonight’s (Tuesday, August 28) Corangamite Shire Ordinary Meeting of Council in the Killara Room at 7pm and have their say.

“We just have to marshal the troops,” he said.

Mr Duynhoven urged people to lodge their concerns, “even if it is just in point form” with the council.

“We’re not against solar, but the sheer size of this proposal will have far-reaching consequences,” he said.