Quilters bring victims comfort

CAMPERDOWN district fire victims were offered another form of comfort and support last week, with the arrival of 45 hand-stitched quilts.

Four members of the Lions Club of Quilters Victoria made the trip to Camperdown and laid out the quilts for fire victims to choose their favourite and take home.

Lion quilter Robyn Falloon said the quilts were a symbol of support for the fire victims.

“The fire victims have been through so much, so hopefully the quilts lighten the mood a bit and let them know that other people care,” she said.

Fellow quilter Ruth Nunn said the quilts were handmade, which meant a lot of love had gone into them.

“Our members love sewing, but we really don’t need the quilts ourselves,” she said.

“Being able to give them to someone in need is the icing on the cake for us.”

Elingamite fire victim Dawn Marshall said the quilts “really lift the spirits”.

“We lost everything in the fire – our house, all the sheds, our cattle, the tractor, caravan…the whole works,” she said.

“We had a last-minute call from my son to say the fire was at Morgan’s across the paddock and coming our way and for us to get out fast.

“I was in an old tracksuit and grabbed a few things because I knew I had to work the next day.

“I fished around under the bed and grabbed three pairs of shoes, but because the power was out and it was dark, it wasn’t until we got to Cobden that I realised I had one pair of matching shoes and two odd pairs.”

Mrs Marshall said the generosity of the wider community had been overwhelming.

“The help we’ve received is amazing and we thank everyone,” she said.

“For these ladies to bring all these quilts down for us to choose from is a really wonderful gesture, so ‘thank you’ to them too.”

Immediate past Lions District Governor Trevor Hirth said the Lions movement had been heavily involved with local fire recovery efforts, with the distribution of hay, catering for BlazeAid volunteers, the purchase of a post hole digger, conducting personal visits with cash support for victims who lost their homes and about $60,000 in fuel and food vouchers distributed.