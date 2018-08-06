Pies endure tough day at the office

CAMPERDOWN felt the wrath of Koroit in their round 15 Hampden league football clash on Saturday.

The Saints were too strong for the Magpies from the outset, with their strong defensive display matched by a sublime attacking performance.

The 16.9 (105) to 3.7 (25) defeat was Camperdown’s fifth in its past six games, with the Magpies’ win loss record now nine wins and six losses.

Assistant coach Fraser Lucas said basic errors hurt the Magpies, but added there were still positives across the day.

“It was disappointing to lose, but on the flip side, there is still plenty to take out of the performance,” he said.

“The effort and endeavour was still there, which was pleasing, but too many basic errors across the ground hurt us.

“In particular, our ball movement at times was really good, but there were other times where we were our own worst enemy and made mistakes with ball in hand and Koroit were able to hurt us the other way.”

The Saints kicked 4.2 to 0.3 (3) in the opening term to establish a 23 point lead, but seized total control in the second quarter, kicking five unanswered goals.

The Magpies, who entered half-time 53 points behind, were dealt another blow with Jack Williams ruled out for the remainder of the match through injury.

The Saints continued to pile on the goals in the third quarter, with Camperdown finally kicking their first goal late in the term.

The final quarter was a much closer affair with both sides managing two goals, but it was Koroit winning by 80 points.

Lucas said the Saints’ ability to position their spare dangerously behind the ball and then use him going the other way caught the Magpies off-guard.

“Koroit’s class and experience probably stood out across the day,” he said.

“They were able to easily free up their spare player and then consistently use him to transfer the ball easily, which is something we were unable to identify too often.

“It was hard for us to counter, particularly with the way they spread forward in numbers, which allowed them to score easily under little pressure at times.”

Lucas said there were a number of players down on form on the weekend, but was pleased with how the back six held strong despite a constant flow of Koroit attacks.

“Luke O’Neil was solid down back and probably played his best game of the recent period after a really consistent start to the season,” he said.

“Mitch Danahay was also good limiting the influence of Tim McIntyre, particularly after half-time.

“And Brendan Richardson also did a great job on Jarrod Korewha after moving onto him early in the second quarter.”

Riley Arnold and Matt Field were also amongst the best players on Saturday.

“Riley is starting to build his way into some strong form with another solid game on Saturday and Matt was again consistent in his wing role,” Lucas said.

The Magpies remain four points clear in third spot after the loss to the Saints, but will be looking to return to the winners’ list this Saturday against Portland.

“This weekend is a big clash for us, particularly in terms of the ladder,” Lucas said.

“We still have the opportunity to finish third, but we know that we need to turn around our form if we want to make that a reality.

“That being said, playing Portland down there will be a difficult challenge, but I am confident the group will respond in the right manner and start building towards the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, both the reserves and under 18.5s also suffered defeats to the Saints.

The reserves went goalless in a 20.19 (139) to 0.3 (3) loss.

The Saints set the scene for a big win with a seven goal opening term, before running away to record a comfortable win.

Patrick Fairhead was best on ground in his return from injury, while Shane Morgan, Jack Smith, Xavier O’Connor, Zavier Mungean and Josh Ljuhar-lyttel all finished in the best players.

The under 18.5s were outplayed, going down to Koroit 7.9 (51) to 1.2 (8).

The Saints conceded just the one goal in the second quarter and controlled terms as they went on to win easily.

Leigh Ball was best afield for the side and received support from the likes of Jack Helmore, Toby White, Jordan Loader, Zavier Mungean and Isaac Fowler.