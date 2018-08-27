Magpies to enter finals on high

CAMPERDOWN finished the Hampden league football home and away season in spectacular fashion on Saturday, comfortably defeating Port Fairy.

With the match coincidentally a dead rubber with the two sides set to play again this weekend, the Magpies made a statement on their home deck with a 69 point victory.

After conceding the opening goal of the match, the Magpies were quick to respond and slammed home seven unanswered goals into the breeze to open up a 37 point lead.

However, it was in the second quarter where Camperdown really broke the game apart, kicking nine goals to one in a dominant display.

That extended the Magpies’ lead to a comfortable 91 points at the main change, with the result effectively sealed by half-time.

Port Fairy improved its performance in the third quarter and kept the Magpies goalless, while they added six of their own to reduce the deficit to 57 points.

The Seagulls continued to chip away at reducing the margin and after Cameron Spence pushed the lead out to beyond 10 goals, Port Fairy made a quick charge.

They used their momentum to their advantage and kicked four goals in the space of 10 minutes to reduce the margin to 39 points, before Camperdown was able to respond.

The Magpies finished with five late goals to push the margin back out above 10 goals to comfortably record a 22.11 (143) to 12.2 (74) win.

Billy Arnold was named best on ground for his performance in the ruck, while Nick Bateman also returned to form with six goals.

Jason Robinson and Luke O’Neil were pivotal across half-back for the Magpies, while Luke Clarke and Matt Field also played well.

Sam Cunnington chipped in with three majors, while Phil Carse, Eddie Lucas, Charlie Lucas, Luke Mahony, Spence and Field all finished with two goals apiece.

The victory was the Magpies’ 12th of the season, with Camperdown finishing the year third on percentage and will now have a double chance opportunity in the upcoming finals series.

Camperdown and Port Fairy will renew hostilities this weekend in the qualifying final at Cobden, with the Magpies set to regain Jack Williams and Will Rowbottom after the pair missed on Saturday.

The victor from the clash will face reigning premier Koroit the following weekend at Portland’s Hanlon Reserve.

Meanwhile, the season came to an end for the reserves and under 18.5s against the Seagulls.

The reserves held a quarter time lead but were overrun by Port Fairy in a 14.21 (105) to 4.9 (33) defeat.

After kicking four goals in the opening half, the Magpies were kept goalless in the second, with Port Fairy proving too strong as the game progressed.

Nick Jones, Jeremy Lucas, Angus Gordon and Mitchell Gristede were named the best players, with Gordon, Gristede, Jake Clissold and Jason Fowler the goal kickers.

The reserves finished the season seventh on the ladder, winning five of their 18 matches.

The under 18.5s almost ended their year on a positive note, narrowly going down to the Seagulls.

A late goal brought the Magpies within six points of the lead, but time was their enemy, with the Seagulls landing a 10.10 (70) to 10.4 (64) win.

After an even opening term, the Seagulls took control of proceedings through the second and third terms, opening up a handy 15 point lead at the last change.

Camperdown made a late charge in the final term, outscoring the Seagulls three goals to one, but it was not enough to get over the line.

Toby White was named best on ground for the Magpies alongside Zavier Mungean, Toby Kent, Isaac Fowler, Sid Bradshaw and Byron Loader.

Zach Sinnott and Mungean both kicked two goals, while Lachie Stephenson, Mitchell Gristede, Isaac Stephens Henry Hocking, Luke Ball and Kent all kicked one each.

The side ended eighth on the ladder, with four wins and a draw to go with 13 losses for the season.