Finals tilt ends for Magpies

CAMPERDOWN’S finals hopes were crushed last Saturday, with the Magpies suffering a defeat to Cobden in their round 17 Hampden league open netball clash.

With the match played in cold, wet and windy conditions, the minor premiers were too strong for Camperdown in a 34-21 victory.

Despite the loss, Camperdown coach Sharon Kenna was pleased with the effort from her players.

“I thought we played well and really matched it with them,” Kenna said.

“For three quarters we stuck with them, but in the last quarter we couldn’t score.

“But we probably had as much play as them (in the fourth quarter).”

A frenetic opening saw the Bombers take a 12-4 lead into quarter time, before both sides shot nine goals each in the second quarter and seven apiece in the third term.

Kenna said Cobden “jumped” her side in the opening term with the Bombers able to score while the Magpies missed their opportunities.

She said the Bombers also played a defensive press, which Camperdown took time to adjust to but was pleased with how the contest unfolded after the Magpies worked their way into the match.

“They definitely got a jump on us but in the second and third quarters we scored the same amount of goals,” Kenna said.

“It was probably in the first five minutes really that they jumped us.”

The Bombers held an eight goal lead at the final break and with one quarter remaining it was all or nothing for Camperdown if they wanted to remain hopeful of playing finals.

However, the conditions made it much more difficult for the players to contend with, as hail started to pelt down.

The Magpies had their opportunities in the final quarter, but a resolute Bombers’ defence made it hard for the visitors to build momentum.

Camperdown could only manage to score one goal in the final term as the Bombers added six to finish with a 13 goal win.

Chelsea Baker was named best on court for Camperdown while Olivia Henzen, goal attack Amy Morssinkhof and defender Brooke Richardson were also strong performers.

Richardson has been one of the Magpies’ most consistent players at goal defence this year; while Kenna said it was Henzen’s “best game” she has seen the wing defender play.

Kenna was also pleased with how Baker nullified Cobden star Sophie Barr in the second and third terms after a “dominant” opening from the Bombers centre.

Camperdown’s season will come to an end at home against Port Fairy tomorrow and Kenna said it would be “nice” for her players to finish the year on a winning note.

She said the Magpies would take confidence from their previous outing against the Seagulls into the clash but was mindful of their changes in personnel.

Kenna added she was pleased with how her players had performed this season despite missing the finals, with only two of their games against Koroit and North Warrnambool, ending in “trouncings”.

“Last time we played Port Fairy we won and won really well by 16 goals,” she said.

“They will have a slightly different line-up this time but I would really like the girls to finish with a win.”

In the remaining games, only the 17 and under side recorded victory as the Bombers enjoyed a dominant day on the court.

Division one lost 36-21 despite the best efforts of Hollie Castledine, Sarah McInnes and Georgia Vick, with the Bombers too good for the Magpies after quarter time.

Division two suffered the same fate as their division one club mates, with the Bombers powering away in the final three quarters to win 35-14.

Zali Searle, Kayla Hallyburton and Rachel Mungean were Camperdown’s best.

Cobden was too strong in the second half of the division three clash, with the Magpies failing to score in the third term as the Bombers set up their 22-9 win.

Cally O’Shannassy, Emma Giblett and Alexandra Smith were the Magpies’ best.

The 17 and under side narrowly held on to win their clash against the Bombers 30-28 after Cobden made a final quarter charge before ultimately falling short.

Chelsea Baker, Krystal Baker and Annabel Lucas all played well for Camperdown.

The 15 and under girls went down 18-16 as the Bombers pulled away as the game progressed after scores were level at quarter time.

Rosie Pickles, Tahli Kent and Olivia Meade were the best players.

And the 13 and under side’s unbeaten run came to an end, with the Magpies going down to Cobden 24-21.

Matilda Pollard, Mary Place and Chelsea Duynhoven were the best players.