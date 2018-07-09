Theatre funding applauded

CAMPERDOWN’S Theatre Royal is set to expand the types of functions it can host, thanks to a $108,000 Federal Government grant announced on Sunday.

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan was in Camperdown on Sunday to announce the funding, which will kick-start Stage One of an extensive upgrade program for the facility.

The first stage will see the purchase of new sound systems, sound absorption treatments, front of house lighting and projection equipment as well as new tables and seating.

“It is a significant investment in building a stronger economy and driving jobs for the long term”, Mr Tehan said.

“This project will have major flow-on benefits, increasing the number and type of arts and cultural offerings in Camperdown and the ability to market the venue for conferences and events.”

Corangamite Shire Council mayor Jo Beard thanked the Federal Government for the funding.

“The Camperdown Theatre Royal upgrade is a fantastic community project that has been jointly funded by council, Mercy Regional College, St Patrick’s Primary School, the Camperdown Theatre Company and an allocation through the Camperdown Community Plan,” she said.

“The facility is the hub for arts and culture in the shire and through this upgrade we will see increased performances at the theatre leading to economic benefits and jobs for both the town and the shire.”

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the funding was made available through Round Two of the Government’s Building Better Regions Fund – Infrastructure Projects.

“The Coalition Government is investing well over $200 million in 136 projects with a total leveraged project value of $459 million,” he said.

“This means, in each successful community much anticipated local projects are receiving the funds needed to take a big idea and make it a reality.”

The second round of Building Better Regions funding (which includes the Infrastructure Projects stream) is expected to create about 10,000 jobs from over 240 projects.