Students embrace Burns link

A NEW generation of Robert Burns enthusiasts is emerging judging from the artistic talents of Camperdown College junior students.

Camperdown College embraced this year’s Robert Burns Art Festival, with every student from Prep to Year 6 entering works.

Festival member Carolyn Menzies visited the school on Friday to present students from each year level with the first, second and third place awards.

“We wanted to involve the younger people of the district in the festival and spread the word further about Robert Burns and Camperdown’s connection to him,” she said.

“The response was wonderful and included lots of colourful artworks as well as some Burns styled prose.”

College principal Cherie Kilpatrick said the teachers carried out a lot of Burns research with the students.

“They really embraced the whole project and the students learnt a great deal,” she said.

The students were also treated to a musical performance from a guest act for the Robert Burns Scottish Festival and enjoyed Scottish dancing lessons.

Mrs Menzies said the students’ level of knowledge about Robert Burns was remarkable.

“It’s very pleasing, because it’s a whole new generation of people who might develop an ongoing appreciation of Burns’ works,” she said.