Reigning premiers in top five battle

LISMORE Derrinallum returns for its final stretch of six matches in the Mininera and District Football League this Saturday, beginning with a daunting trip to face premiership favourites Wickliffe Lake Bolac.

Not only are the Magpies unbeaten in 2018, they have an average winning margin of 83 points.

Only two teams have scored more than 70 points against the league leaders, who themselves have amassed nine games scoring 100 plus, and even once kicked a total over 200 points.

The Demons suffered their first loss since May 12 in its last match, going down to third placed Tatyoon by one-point in a thrilling round 11 battle.

It was Lismore Derrinallum’s second defeat this year against Tatyoon.

The Demons are yet to break through against a top three team, having also lost to Wickliffe Lake Bolac in the opening round of the season.

The result against Tatyoon was also Lismore Derrinallum’s third home defeat of the season, while their only slip up on the road came against the Hawks in round two.

The Demons currently sit just four points ahead of SMW Rovers in sixth, whilst remaining eight points clear of seventh placed Woorndoo Mortlake, who are also tied with Moyston Willaura.

Wickliffe Lake Bolac will host Lismore Derrinallum this Saturday at Lake Bolac.

Demon netballers remain on the cusp

LISMORE Derrinallum’s netballers will face four teams who they are currently battling for a finals berth as the 2018 Mininera and District Netball Association strives towards the business end.

The next two weeks in particular will play a big role in exactly which direction their season is headed, with the Demons to face Wickliffe Lake Bolac (fourth) and Glenthompson Dunkeld (fifth) in away fixtures.

The closing six rounds will also see matches against Penshurst (third) and Moyston Willaura (seventh), along with SMW Rovers (10th) and Great Western (11th).

Although only Caramut, Great Western and SMW Rovers are mathematically out of the finals picture, realistically seven teams remain in the race for the top five.

The top three appears relatively settled, with Woorndoo Mortlake undefeated through 11 rounds, while Tatyoon has only lost to the Tigers, and third placed Penshurst has dropped games against the two top teams.

Wickliffe Lake Bolac and Glenthompson Dunkeld currently head up the chasing pack, two games in arrears of third, with the pair separated only by percentage.

Lismore Derrinallum is four points further back in sixth, while Moyston Willaura, Hawkesdale Macarthur and Ararat Eagles all have a game separating them from seventh to ninth position.

Moyston Willaura sits two games outside the finals but has managed to maintain a healthy percentage.

The fixture also works in its favour, playing four of the bottom five sides on the run home, and just one of the current top five.

Round 12 fixture: Wickliffe Lake Bolac vs Lismore Derrinallum, Woorndoo Mortlake vs Glenthompson Dunkeld, Tatyoon vs Ararat Eagles, Penshurst vs Moyston Willaura, SMW Rovers vs Hawkesdale Macarthur and Great Western vs Caramut.