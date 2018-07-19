Magpies go down to North

CAMPERDOWN lost its grip on third position of the Hampden league open netball ladder after falling to North Warrnambool last Saturday.

The Magpies were outclassed by the Eagles in a 39-22 defeat at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, which has seen Camperdown slip to fifth position.

Magpies coach Sharon Kenna said her side’s attack and defence were poles apart in the loss.

“It was probably disappointing to be beaten so comfortably,” she said.

“We played really well in defence but really struggled in the centre and in our goal ring.”

The Eagles gained the early ascendency, shooting 11 goals to six in the opening term to lead by five goals at quarter time.

North pulled away in the second and third terms, increasing their margin to eight at half-time and then 13 at the final change.

The Eagles finished with a 10 goals to six final term to record a 17-goal win in what opposition coach Dot Jenkins told Kenna was North’s best game of the season.

While the Eagles’ performance left Kenna with little answers, she said the loss of lively midcourter Ash Spokes also created headaches in the defeat.

Debutant Gen McLeod started at wing attack and while Kenna said she handled herself well, the Magpies’ combinations were out of rhythm in Spokes’ absence.

Kenna said she tried to tinker with her side but had little success as the Eagles were able to break down Camperdown’s “system” and send the ball back into attack consistently.

She praised her defensive pairing Emma Wright and Brooke Richardson for their efforts to limit the Eagles’ scoring opportunities despite the constant flow of entries.

“Emma Wright and Brooke Richardson played fantastic,” Kenna said.

“To keep them under 40 goals, our defenders did a fantastic job.”

The Magpies will have an opportunity to potentially return to third with a victory over Hamilton tomorrow, with Cobden (first) playing Koroit (fourth) and North Warrnambool (second) facing Port Fairy (third).

However, Kenna is not underestimating the Kangaroos this weekend, but said her side would focus on getting their attack line to work “more cohesively” in what she said will be a “tough game for us”.

“They’ve (Hamilton) been winning, so they’re up and about,” she said.

In other games across the weekend, Camperdown finished with three wins and five losses.

Evergreen veteran Tracey Baker resumed from a long injury lay-off in division one’s 46-39 loss to North.

Camperdown trailed by as much as nine goals at half-time but reduced the margin to two at the final change after a strong third term.

The Magpies were unable to continue their third quarter display in the final period, going down by seven goals.

Lucy Gstrein (26 goals) was named best on court while Baker showed little sign of rustiness in her return, finishing second best for the Magpies with Jocelyn McDonald also performing well.

The division two side triumphed 27-18 over the Eagles as a strong first half set up the Magpies’ victory.

Camperdown had established a five goal lead by half-time and maintained their advantage in the third quarter before finishing strongly to win by nine goals.

Zali Searle, Sarah McInnes and Kayla Hallyburton all played well for the Magpies.

In division three, North proved to be too good for the Magpies, winning 37-14.

After trailing by a goal at quarter time, the Magpies managed to score just once across the second and third quarters as the Eagles set up a match-winning 21-goal lead with a period remaining.

Camperdown improved significantly on the scoreboard in the final quarter, adding six goals to North’s eight as the Eagles won by 23.

Codi Holmes, Rachael Giblett and Alexandra Smith were Camperdown’s best.

The 17 and under girls fell away in the second half of their 51-32 defeat to the Eagles.

After a strong opening term which saw the Magpies lead by three, North levelled the game at half-time before pulling away in the third and fourth quarters.

Chelsea Baker was best on court for Camperdown, alongside Krystal Baker and Georgia Vick.

The 15 and under girls were also defeated by the Eagles.

North got on top in the second quarter, shooting 12 goals to three to set up a handy buffer at half-time.

The Magpies improved on the scoreboard in the second half of the match but the Eagles were too strong, recording a 41-16 victory.

Holly Swayn, Tahli Kent and Olivia Meade were the Magpies’ best.

The 13 and under team extended their unbeaten run to 12 wins this season with a comfortable 41-6 triumph.

The Magpies set up a 10-goal lead with an 11-1 opening term before extending their margin across the final three quarters.

They produced their best quarter in the final term, shooting 15 goals to one to win by 35 goals.

Sophie Conheady was best on court for Camperdown while Matilda Pollard and Ella Sadler also played well.

And on Sunday, the 16 and under and 14 under sides split their results against the Eagles.

The 16 and under side went down 32-12 with Sheridan Heath, Matilda Cain and Sarah Delwig all playing well while Georgia Walsh, Lily Baker and Jaimie Castledine were the best players in the 14 and under team’s 39-13 victory.