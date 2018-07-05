Magpies easily account for Blues

CAMPERDOWN has moved into the top three on the Hampden league open netball ladder following its victory over Warrnambool at Leura Oval last Saturday.

The Magpies found themselves trailing at quarter time but pulled away in the final three terms to win 51-22.

HFNL Round 11 - Camperdown vs Warrnambool (netball) 054A0173 054A0150 054A0101 054A0019 (1)

Open coach Sharon Kenna was pleased with the result, in a game where she was forced to use all available players.

“It was great,” Kenna said.

“They played really well.”

Kenna said her side was a “bit sluggish in the first quarter” and found themselves trailing at quarter time.

“They were just a bit slow to begin,” she said.

“We just haven’t been able to hit the mark (early in our games).”

However, a quick chat to address the issue saw the Magpies respond strongly in the second term, as they opened up an eight goal lead.

Kenna said the Magpies were able to “establish their dominance” as the game progressed with Warrnambool having a “very young side” on court with their best player Amy Wormald missing.

She said her side started to get their combinations working as they got on top of the Blues, but was forced to make adjustments throughout the match.

Injuries to Brooke Richardson (ankle) and Ash Spokes (broken hand) during the first quarter brought both Olivia Hickey and Annabel Lucas to the court.

Hickey replaced Richardson at goal defence and played a “fantastic game”, while Lucas made her first open appearance at wing attack.

Richardson did recover and returned to the court in the second half in a wing role, as Kenna was impressed with her side’s ability to maintain its composure despite the personnel changes.

“We did really well,” Kenna said.

“The team didn’t falter with those changes.”

With the game seemingly won by three quarter time, Kenna said she implored her side to seek a percentage boost due to the close nature of the competition.

The team embraced the challenged she presented, claiming a 29 goal win which in turn helped advance Camperdown two spots up the ladder.

“I said to the team to try and get 15 goals this quarter and they got 18,” Kenna said.

“They really did a great job.”

Kenna praised Emma Wright, Krystal Baker, Amy Morssinkhof and Caitlin Hall as her side’s best performers last weekend.

“Emma Wright was our best,” Kenna said.

“She played fantastic with (plenty of) interceptions and rebounds and just causing havoc down there (in defence).

“Krystal Baker shot beautifully and Amy played well and Caity Hall played well too.”

With the league having the bye this weekend, the players will enjoy a well-earned rest before they return to a rotating training schedule next week.

The team will alternate between one night and two nights a week schedules over the last part of the season.

“I’ve given them a week off, they deserve a bit of a break,” Kenna said.

In other netball matches played last Saturday, Camperdown recorded a further four wins against the Blues.

The division one side triumphed 51-22, with Caroline Costelloe, Gen McLeod and Lucy Gstrein among Camperdown’s best.

In division two, the Magpies were too strong, recording a 33-25 victory.

Kayla Hallyburton was best on court alongside Sarah McInnes and Ella McPhee.

The division three side lost its match-up to the Blues 36-20.

Alexandra Smith, April Meade and Eliza Johnstone were the best players.

The 17 and under girls recorded another strong win, defeating Warrnambool 40-17.

Annabel Lucas, Georgia Vick and Sophie Swayn all performed well for Camperdown.

In the 15 and under match, Camperdown suffered a 34-11 defeat.

Tahli Kent was best on court, alongside Chloe Vick and Rosie Pickles

The 13 and under side still remains undefeated this season after accounting for the Blues 34-12.

Ella Sadler, Sophie Conheady and Mary Place all played well.

On Sunday, the 16 and under side went down 37-13 despite the best efforts of Anna Steer, Terran Buckle and Sarah Delwig.

It was a better outcome for the 14 and under team which triumphed 23-21.

Eliza Fleming, Georgia Walsh and Jaimie Castledine were the top performers.