Magpies account for lowly Roos

CAMPERDOWN returned to the winners’ list in their Hampden league open netball match against Hamilton Kangaroos last Saturday.

Coming off a disappointing loss to North Warrnambool, the Magpies were too strong for the Kangaroos after quarter time, going on to record a 42-28 victory.

Magpies coach Sharon Kenna was pleased with the response from her side seven days after the Eagles had comfortably beaten them.

“I was really happy,” she said.

“It was a real good performance (following on) from the week before.”

Kenna said her side was “a bit sluggish” early in the contest but worked its way back to trail by a goal at quarter time.

The Magpies however broke the game open in the second quarter, which was enough to push Camperdown out to a comfortable lead before the second half was a much more even affair.

“In the second term I think we outscored them 15 to one, which was outstanding,” Kenna said.

“It was pretty even after that.”

Two particular aspects of the Magpies’ performance stood out against the Kangaroos, after North Warrnambool exposed Kenna’s side in those areas a week earlier.

“We had more cohesiveness through our centre and into the goal ring,” Kenna said.

“And I thought our work rate was really good.”

Brooke Richardson and Chelsea Baker were named best players, with Kenna praising the pair for their performances.

She said Richardson put aside the duress of a neck injury to produce a “fantastic” game, while Baker was strong early.

Kenna was also pleased with the performances of the rest of her squad and said each player “did their job”.

“Brooke Richardson was fantastic in goal defence,” she said.

“She had an absolute blinder, it was like the ball just followed her around.

“And Chelsea Baker played a fantastic game.

“Her first half especially was outstanding.”

The victory keeps the Magpies four points clear ahead of a crunch game with South Warrnambool (sixth) tomorrow.

Kenna rated the Roosters highly after watching them in the opening round and thinks they are a top five prospect.

“After the first round I thought they would be in the five (based on their team line-up),” she said.

“Even though they’re only one game out, it surprises me they’re not in there.”

Following this weekend, Camperdown still have match-ups to come against Koroit, Port Fairy and Cobden, in what Kenna describes as a “tough run home”.

She said in the context of the season wins were important with only one game remaining against a side, besides South, that is not in finals contention.

“We’re at the stage of the competition where we have to win every game (to make finals),” Kenna said.

In last Saturday’s remaining matches, Camperdown recorded two wins, a draw and four losses against the Kangaroos.

The division one side went down 32-27.

After a close opening term, the Kangaroos pulled away as the game progressed to secure victory.

Hollie Castledine, Olivia Hickey and Tracey Baker were named best for the Magpies.

In division two, Camperdown was defeated 39-25.

After leading by two at quarter time, Hamilton extended their lead to six and seven goals at half and three quarter times before finishing strongly in the final term.

Zali Searle was best on court for Camperdown, alongside Sarah McInnes and Rachel Mungean.

The division three side was well beaten by the Kangaroos in a 51-9 loss.

The Kangaroos were far too strong from the outset, restricting the Magpies’ scoring opportunities as they recorded a comfortable win.

Eliza Johnstone, Rachael Giblett and Mel Van den Eynde were Camperdown’s best players.

The 17 and under girls played out a thrilling 39-39 draw in their match with Hamilton.

Annabel Lucas was Camperdown’s best player along with Chelsea Baker and Georgia Vick.

Hamilton was too good for the Magpies in a strong four quarter performance in the 15 and under match, winning 52-15.

Rosie Pickles, Tahli Kent and Ava Nolan all played well for Camperdown.

The 13 and under team’s unbeaten streak was extended to 12 wins after the Magpies won 25-19.

Ruby Conheady was best on court for Camperdown, with Grace Bone and Mary Place also performing strongly.

And the 14 and under side also recorded a strong 37-10 victory.

Lily Baker, Tayla Kavenagh and Eagan Winsall all played well for the Magpies.

This weekend marks the last home and away match of the season for both the 16 and 14 and under squads at home against South Warrnambool.

The 14 and under side will play finals, currently sitting in third ahead of this Sunday’s clash against the first placed Roosters.