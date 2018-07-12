Lake vision backed

ANGLERS will soon have better access to Lake Purrumbete with a new 70-metre long floating pontoon set to be installed.

Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney announced a $100,000 grant for the project this week as part of the Andrews Government’s ‘Target One Million’ plan, which aims to get more people fishing more often.

She said the main aim was to improve land-based fishing opportunities for families and their children.

A portion of the funding will also go towards improving the boat ramp.

“The new pontoon will help anglers without a boat wet a line more easily,” she said.

“For boaters, the existing launching ramp and jetties will be renovated and nearby aquatic weed removed so that vessels can better access the lake through the shallow margins.”

Lake Purrumbete Foreshore Committee member Andrew Benallack said current land-based access to the lake was primarily through private property.

“As things are now, you pretty much have to have a boat to fish this lake,” he said.

“The foreshore committee is responsible for about two kilometres of lake frontage and has a long-term vision to see it developed for wider use by the community, be they anglers, bird watchers or day visitors picnicking.”

The new floating pontoon will extend 70 metres into the lake.

“It will be properly constructed with handrails and all the safety requirements to make it an all-abilities structure,” Mr Benallack said.

“We think this foreshore is very underutilised and really want to make it a great destination for everyone.”

Care will be taken to retain the pristine nature of the waterway, which marks the beginning of the Curdies River system.

Mr Benallack said lakes Purrumbete and Bullen Merri were renowned for their mix of brown and rainbow trout and chinook salmon, with Lake Purrumbete also boasting brook trout and redfin.

“These two lakes are the main reason tourists come to this area and injects hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy,” he said.

“If we can make improvements like this, the flow-on benefits will certainly be evident for local businesses – everyone wins.”

In a separate project now under way, the foreshore committee is carrying out major drainage improvements to the day parking area.

“It’s great to see these improvements get under way,” Mr Benallack said.