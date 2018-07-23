Beach Energy $20K BlazeAid donation

DONATIONS continue to make a difference in the efforts of BlazeAid Cobden volunteers.

Beach Energy, operator of the Otway Gas Plant, donated $20,000 which purchased a new post-hole digger and fencing materials.

The equipment was delivered recently at the Cobden BlazeAid camp and has been deployed to make work easier for volunteers repairing fencing on fire-affected properties in the district.

Beach Energy chief executive officer Matt Kay said the new Munro auto-digger, with two additional augers, would be based in Terang after work has been completed in the district.

“We know that the physical damage caused by bushfires can have significant and lasting effects on the wellbeing of local communities and local dairy farmers have been doing it tough for a while now,” he said.

“Our Beach Energy staff are also members of the local community, and several of the workers at the Otway Gas Plant and their families were directly involved in rescue efforts during the fires.”

BlazeAid founder and president Kevin Butler said the recovery efforts would be ongoing for “some time yet”.

“Our volunteers have really put the hours in and covered a lot of ground – but we’ve still got at least a couple of months to go around Cobden,” he said.

“So Beach’s $20,000 donation, including the post-hole digger, will really help our volunteers get through the job much quicker.”

Cobden BlazeAid camp co-ordinator Christine Male was “grateful” for the donation.

“We’re thrilled, it’s just wonderful,” she said.

“It’s a donation that while it is so important here in our area, it’s important to realise it’s something BlazeAid can keep and use all over Australia.”

Mrs Male said the new post-hole digger would be more efficient on farms, helping the progress along.

To find out about how to volunteer at Cobden BlazeAid, based out of the Cobden Go Kart Club, contact camp co-ordinator Christine Male on 0418 745 994.