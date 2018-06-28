Magpies overrun young Bloods

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side returned to the winners’ list after accounting for Terang Mortlake in their round 10 Hampden league clash last Saturday.

The Magpies overcame a slow start to post a 48-30 victory, moving into fourth position on the ladder.

After conceding the opening six goals of the match, Camperdown fought back late in the first quarter to trail 11-10 at quarter time.

The Magpies erased the margin in the second term and built a lead of their own, with a 14-9 quarter putting them four goals ahead at the main break.

Camperdown doubled its advantage in the third quarter but the Bloods continued to remain in the contest, trailing by eight goals with a period to play.

Terang Mortlake faded in the final term as Camperdown outscored the hosts 12-2 to record an important 18 goal victory.

Chelsea Baker continued her strong season at the top level with a best on court performance, while Emma Wright and Krystal Baker (31 goals) also performed well in defence and attack respectively.

Meanwhile, the rest of the eight netball matches were evenly split between the Magpies and the Bloods, with division two, 17 and under, 13 and under and 14 and under sides all recording victories.

The division one team suffered its second consecutive one goal loss, going down to the Bloods 36-35.

Jocelyn McDonald (18 goals), Leah Sinnott and Olivia Hickey all played well for Camperdown and named the best players.

In division two, Camperdown maintained a four goal lead for most of the day before going on to record a 25-20 victory.

Kayla Hallyburton (20 goals) was best on court for the Magpies, alongside Ella McPhee and Sarah McInnes.

In the division three contest, the Bloods were too strong, dealing the Magpies a 39-23 loss.

Melanie Van den Eynde, Molly Hedrick and Rachael Giblett were the best players.

The 17 and under side pulled away in the second half of their 43-33 win after the Bloods kept the game close in the opening two quarters.

Georgia Vick, Annabel Lucas and Krystal Baker were the best players, while Maggie Conheady (24 goals) led the goal scoring.

The 15 and under girls came up against stronger opposition in their 33-13 defeat.

Rosie Pickles was best on court for Camperdown, while Chloe Vick and Olivia Meade also played well.

The 13 and under team’s stellar season continued, with the Magpies’ unbeaten run extended to 10 with a 37-16 win.

Ruby Conheady, Mary Place (22 goals) and Grace Bone were the side’s best.

On Sunday, the 16 and under side lost to the Bloods 27-17 despite the best efforts of Terran Buckle, Stacey James and Sheridan Heath.

And the 14 and under side rounded out the weekend of netball with a 35-11 victory.

Lily Baker, Sarah Lane and Eliza Fleming were the Magpies’ best in the victory.

This weekend all Camperdown teams will play Warrnambool, with the seniors at home against the Blues, while the juniors travel to Reid Oval on Sunday.