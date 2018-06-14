Magpies fly high at Port Fairy

AN injury to one of their stars has soured Camperdown’s move into outright second on the Hampden league senior football ladder.

The Magpies lost assistant coach Cameron Spence in the first quarter of their 8.11 (59) to 6.13 (49) victory over Port Fairy at Gardens Oval, with the midfielder now set to miss an indefinite period.

Assistant coach Fraser Lucas said it was disappointing to lose one of the side’s in-form players.

Spence was injured in a marking contest halfway through the first term, receiving a knee to the face as he attempted to spoil his opponent.

He suffered facial injuries, which required surgery in Melbourne on Sunday, with the recovery period to be fully known once Spence again consults his specialist.

“The group is pretty disappointed for ‘Spency’,” Lucas said.

“It’s not something you want to see happen on the field to anyone, let alone Cam, but at the end of the day we’re glad he’s alright and back recovering.

“It’s not ideal for us to be missing an important member of our squad but we still look forward to him being a big part of the group even though he won’t be on the field.”

The loss of Spence failed to derail the Magpies against the Seagulls with Camperdown overcoming a slow start to record their seventh win of 2018.

Port Fairy had all the play in the opening term before the Magpies hit back in the second, as the contest was deadlocked at half-time.

“We probably had enough opportunities early in the match to put ourselves in a better position, but we were just a little bit wasteful,” Lucas said.

“We got a bit of a run on in the second quarter, with four goals coming mostly from our pressure and were able to swing the match back on our terms.”

Camperdown made the play in the third term, kicking three goals to one to lead by nine points with a quarter remaining.

Port Fairy closed the margin to three points halfway through the final term, before a late goal to Mitch Danahay sealed victory for the Magpies.

“It was a really character building win for the group,” Lucas said.

“With ‘Spency’ going down and second spot on the line, there was plenty for us to play for and the boys responded in great fashion when we were challenged.

“We’re really starting to play our brand of footy and to do it on Saturday against quality opposition was another good step in the right direction.”

Matthew Field and Will Rowbottom were the Magpies’ best two players, while Jason Robinson, Jesse Gallichan and Phil Carse also performed well.

“Will did a super job in the ruck against one of the league’s best ruckman,” Lucas said.

“It’s good to see him improving and competing more each week, he’s really putting together some consistent footy and is starting to be a leader for us.

“And Matt was super again on Saturday, he gave us plenty of drive and run which we needed after losing Spence early.”

Camperdown faces Cobden tomorrow and while the Bombers are in the lower half of the ladder, Lucas is expecting it to be another “tough contest”.

“We’re expecting Cobden to be more than competitive, in what will be a fairly big day for the league,” he said.

“We haven’t had the best of form against those guys recently, so we’re definitely looking to rectify that.

“If we can meet our internal focuses, we know that will go a long way to us playing the consistent football we’ve been displaying recently.”

In other matches against Port Fairy, the reserves recorded their second consecutive win with a 12 point victory, while the under 18.5s lost to the Seagulls by a point in a heartbreaking defeat.

On Friday night, the under 16s (91 points) and under 14s (72) both lost to Cobden, with the two sides taking on Port Fairy at home this Sunday.

Netballers dominate Seagulls

THE opening five minutes set the tone for Camperdown’s open netball victory over Port Fairy last Saturday.

Coach Sharon Kenna said the Magpies controlled the match from the outset and maintained their early effort, going on to record a 40-24 win.

“It was pretty awesome,” she said.

“The girls put in four real good quarters; it was such a good team game.

“In the first five minutes we totally dominated the game and that set the tone for the rest of the match.”

The Magpies raced out to a seven goal lead at quarter time and held that margin at each change before extending their advantage to 14 in the final quarter.

Kenna said the Magpies’ start had created an added layer of perceived pressure on the Seagulls as the game progressed.

She said defenders Brooke Richardson and Emma Wright were well in control at their end, and forced the Seagulls into simple mistakes.

“Every time Port Fairy fed it into their goal end or tried to feed it, they looked like they were totally panicking,” Kenna said.

Wright was judged best on court for the Magpies, and was praised for her ability to stop Port Fairy from entering their goal circle.

“Emma Wright was our best player,” Kenna said.

“She played an outstanding game, picking off plenty of opposition balls.”

Krystal Baker (24 goals) and Amy Morssinkhoff (16) were also picked in the best players, with Kenna pleased the pair is starting to “combine well”.

The Magpies also blooded a new player, with Morssinkhoff’s sister, Loren, taking to the court for the first time.

She played through the centre for the side, adding “fresh legs” to Kenna’s side throughout the match.

The win lifted Camperdown back into the top five, with the Magpies holding fourth position ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with arch rivals and ladder leaders, Cobden.

Kenna said the match will be “a toughie” but needs her players to focus on again putting together four quarters to remain competitive against the Bombers.

She said Sophie Barr and the Finch sisters- Jaymie and Emily, were players the Magpies needed to nullify.

Kenna is hopeful her defenders, Richardson and Wright, have picked up on how the Finch girls operate, after spending time on them during trainings when they both played for the Magpies.

“We’ll have to be on our game from the start,” Kenna said.

“We have to close down their centre attack end to stop their feeds and make the most of our shots on goal.

“We just have to continue to play a nice steady game and score on our end.”

Division one suffered a three goal loss, going down to Port Fairy 33-30.

Olivia Henzen, Leah Sinnott and Jocelyn McDonald were the Magpies’ best in the defeat.

The division two side was also defeated, losing 31-25.

Sarah McInnes was best on court, alongside Kayla Hallyburton and Rachel Mungean.

Division three was outplayed in their match, and were beaten 49-16.

Cally O’Shannassy, Alexandra Smith and Emma Giblett all played well for Camperdown.

The 17 and under girls continued their strong form, recording a 41-25 win.

Chelsea Baker, Georgia Vick and Annabel Lucas were the Magpies’ best.

In the 15 and under match, Camperdown went down 38-20.

Rosie Pickles, Maggie Conheady and Chloe Vick were standouts for the side

The 13 and under girls continued their impressive season with a strong 60-3 win.

Matilda Pollard, Mary Place and Grace Bone all performed well for Camperdown.

The 16 and under side came close to defeating Cobden in their match, going down 16-14.

Matilda Cain, Anna Steers and Sarah Delwig played well for their team.

And the 14 and under girls recorded a good win, defeating the Bombers 39-10.

Lily Baker, Sarah Lane and Jaimie Castledine were the Magpies’ best players.

The junior sides play Port Fairy at home on Sunday.