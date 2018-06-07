Magpie netballers bounce back

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side pulled away from Portland in the second half of their Hampden league clash last Saturday.

Only one goal separated the two sides at half-time before the Magpies seized control of the match and went on to post a 56-43 victory.

Camperdown had opened up a four goal lead at quarter time but the Tigers hit back in the second term, outscoring the Magpies 15-12 to trail by just one goal at the main break.

The Magpies started to break open the Tigers in the third term, as they shot 17 goals to Portland’s 10 and extend their margin to eight with a quarter to play.

Camperdown finished strongly in the final term, adding another 14 goals to the Tigers’ 11 as they ran out 13 goal winners.

Caitlin Hall was best on court for Camperdown, with the Baker sisters, Krystal and Chelsea, also playing well for the side.

Krystal Baker (32 goals) and Amy Morssinkhoff (24) combined well in the goal circle for the Magpies, with victory keeping Camperdown sixth on the ladder.

The division one side had a comfortable victory, defeating the Tigers 61-11.

A strong defensive performance saw Camperdown keep Portland goalless in the first quarter, with the Magpies dominating the match from the outset.

Jocelyn McDonald, Genevieve McLeod and Lucy Gstrein were the side’s best players, with Gstrein (34 goals) and McDonald (24) converting strongly.

The division two team suffered a 30-23 defeat despite being within striking distance of victory.

The Magpies trailed by two goals at three quarter time but could not finish the game strongly against the Tigers.

Sarah McInnes was best on court for Camperdown, while Ella McPhee and Rachel Mungean also played well.

In division three, Camperdown was no match for the Tigers, going down 45-21.

After both sides scored 10 goals each in the first quarter, Portland pulled away from the Magpies in the final three terms to record a comfortable victory.

Eliza Johnstone, Molly Hedrick and Carmel Meade all performed strongly for the side.

The 17 and under side was too strong for Portland, winning their match 40-27.

After only leading by five goals at the start of the last quarter, the Magpies finished with a 12-5 term to record their fourth win of the season.

Chelsea Baker, Annabel Lucas and Krystal Baker were the side’s top three performers.

The 15 and under girls remain winless but came close in their match against Portland, losing 26-21.

The Magpies could not will themselves over the line in the final term as the Tigers held on for victory.

Chloe Vick was best on court for Camperdown, while Tahli Kent and Ava Nolan played well.

The 13 and under team sits one win clear on top after they extended their unbeaten record with a 37-20 victory.

After leading by two goals at quarter time, a strong second term set up the win, with the Magpies pulling away in the second half.

Eliza O’Neil, Chelsea Duynhoven and Sophie Conheady were the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown will take on Port Fairy at Gardens Oval in round eight action tomorrow.

On Sunday, the 16 and under side was outclassed by the Hawks, losing 51-4.

Terran Buckle, Taylah Henry and Matilda Cain all played well in what was a tough day.

And the 14 and under team also went down to a stronger Hawks outfit, suffering a 24-18 loss.

Sarah Lane, Georgia Walsh and Lily Baker were the side’s best players.

Camperdown’s juniors will hit the court tonight at Cobden Recreation Reserve against the Bombers.