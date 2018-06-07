Lobbying pays off for Gnotuk residents

GNOTUK Lane residents should have safer access to their properties as of this week with the construction of a new turning lane on the Princes Highway.

VicRoads acting regional director south west Emma Miller-Olsen said drainage, additional asphalting and road shoulder strengthening works were completed at Gnotuk Lane earlier this year.

“As part of planned road surfacing works, we are reconfiguring the existing wide road to include a right turn lane from the highway into Gnotuk Lane,” she said.

“This will provide drivers with a safer turning opportunity and will help keep traffic flowing.”

The upgrade works were funded through the Australian and Victorian Governments’ $40 million investment to improve the Princes Highway from Colac to the South Australian border.

The improvements follow a concerted campaign launched by the residents mid last year, which saw a petition calling for improvements presented to Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan.

Mr Riordan then presented the petition, which carried about 150 signatures, to State Parliament.